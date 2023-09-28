New survey shows widespread support for taxes on capital gains and windfall profits

Most people support taxes on excess profits and capital gains, according to a new survey of more than 1000 Kiwis.

These are taxes which both major parties, Labour and National, have ruled out. Yet according to the latest survey, and other polls, it looks like the public is keen on significant tax reform.

Despite ruling out major tax changes, Hipkins has faced pressure, from within his own party and his would-be coalition partners, to reassess the country’s tax system.

Adobe Stock A new survey shows widespread support for tax reform.

The results, revealed in the new episode of Stuff’s Tova podcast, showed a strong majority support for both a capital gains tax and windfall profits tax.

Essential Research conducted the survey, which was commissioned by the lobby group Better Taxes for a Better Future. The group is campaigning for tax reform, and is backed by various unions and social advocacy groups including the Council of Trade Unions and Oxfam.

It found resounding support for a tax on windfall profits.

Asked if large companies should pay extra taxes on “unusually large profits”, 78% of respondents said yes. Just 13% of people disagreed with a windfall profits tax, with the remaining 9% unsure.

A smaller majority also supported some sort of capital gains tax. Asked if income from shares and property investments should be taxed like income, 62% said yes.

Perhaps most surprisingly, these policies were popular across both the political right and left.

Asked about a windfall profits tax, specifically for companies such as banks and supermarkets when they make “unusually large profits”, voters from every political party supported the idea. It was most popular among the Greens, with 89% support, and least popular amongst ACT voters, but still 74% of ACT voters supported it.

A similar trend was seen with the capital gains tax question, although support was relatively lower.

The question was rather specific, however. It did not ask about a blanket capital gains tax, but asked voters if they supported taxing sharemarket and property investment profits the same as income.

Such a tax was most popular amongst the Greens, with 71% support, and least popular amongst ACT voters. Half of ACT voters supported the idea.

Essential Research polled a representative sample of 1154 New Zealanders aged 18 and over.

Its result echoed similar findings from media-commissioned polls, including Newshub’s Reid Research and TVNZ’s Verian polls.

Last year, Newshub asked voters if they supported a capital gains tax on property. A majority, 55%, said yes. A similar result eventuated in May, when Newshub ran another Reid Research poll asking voters if they supported a wealth tax - as proposed by the Green Party. A majority, 54%, said yes.

In July, 1 News’ Verian Poll showed continued support for a form of a capital gains tax. It asked voters if they supported a capital gains tax on rental properties. A majority, 52%, said yes.

You can listen to the podcast by clicking play on the audio player at the top of this story. All episodes are available at stuff.co.nz/tova, or from your favourite podcast app. If you follow show on Apple, Spotify – wherever you get your podcasts – you’ll get instant, automatic access to the latest episode. And watch the feed for bonus content, including a quick-fire series of tax questions put to Robertson and Willis.