Tova podcast: Why a cohesive ACT and NZ First coalition is near impossible to conceive

The full interviews: Tova O'Brien talks coalition chaos and conspiratorial candidates with the ACT leader, and NZ First's Northland candidate.

Tova O’Brien is Stuff’s Chief Political Correspondent and host of the political podcast, Tova. The Upshot is her Friday column.

ANALYSIS: It’s the nature of politics and campaigns and MMP isn’t right? Strong vociferous proponents of party policy and ideology thrashing it out for supremacy.

In theory, they then mix it up, negotiate, find commonality and form governments that, technically, replicate and represent the make-up and views of the rest of us.

And there is so much that ACT and New Zealand First do have in common – including a roll call of crackpot conspiratorial candidates.

Yet, it’s near impossible to see them forming a cohesive, constructive, credible coalition together.

CHRIS SKELTON David Seymour is defending Simon Angelo, but would consider nixing him from his party if he’s a homophobe.

The two biggest public polls aligned this week to deliver National and ACT an agonising one seat shortfall forcing NZ First into the mix.

At this rate the only way Christopher Luxon will be Prime Minister is if he picks up the phone to Winston Peters.

Something Luxon has said he does not want to do.

When asked in the Newshub debate this week if Peters was good or bad for New Zealand, he just ducked and pretended he hadn’t a clue who everyone was talking about, “I don’t know him”.

NEWSHUB National leader Christopher Luxon in the second leaders debate said he didn’t know Winston Peters “well”.

Well that’s all about to change in a very big way.

Never mind the struggle to see how these three parties will govern together, imagine for a moment the negotiations.

In 1996, Peters’ first stint as kingmaker, the coalition negotiations took 8 long weeks with National and Jim Bolger eventually victorious until, of course, the coalition fell apart two years later.

In 2005, it was down to 30 days of tense negotiations before a confidence and supply agreement was announced, Labour and Helen Clark the winners that time until, of course, Peters stood down as minister just before the 2008 election.

3News Winston Peters in 2008.

In 2017, his third stint as power broker, Peters continued to chip down his PB to 26 days of negotiations. Labour again the winner, this time with Jacinda Ardern and the Greens in confidence and supply, and it was mostly hunky dory until Peters flipped his lid, booted from parliament by voters in 2020, he took it out on Labour and ruled out working with them next time round.

And here we are, nowhere but National for Peters to go for power.

And nowhere, on current polling, for National and ACT to go but into the arms of Winston Peters.

Shane Jones, ever the self-declared statesman, did make the point - after pledging utu for those, like Seymour, who punch him in the nose and use his party as a punching bag - he did make the point that once the contest is over, the real challenge is to do the best by the country.

John Ropiha/Stuff Shane Jones talks politics on Tova O'Brien's podcast, Tova.

He’s right, of course, and politicians are big enough and ugly enough to suck it up and get it done.

But David Seymour’s right to an extent too, Winston Peters does have a dubious track record.

The upshot is, there are just some parties who can’t set their differences aside. Oil and water parties.

National won’t work with this iteration of Te Pāti Māori and vice versa, nor with the Greens and vice versa.

Labour won’t work with ACT and vice versa, nor NZ First this time round and vice versa.

The big question now - with enormous implications for all of us - is, do NZ First and ACT fit the bill.

All signs point to yes, though perhaps less oil and water, more petrol meets fire.

