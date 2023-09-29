Te Pāti Māori candidate's home invaded, threatening letter left, party says

A Te Pāti Māori candidate's home has been invaded and vandalised, with the person leaving behind a threatening letter, the party says.

A party spokesman said Hauraki-Waikato candidate, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi Clark’s house was invaded in a ‘politically motivated attack’.

”This premeditated and targeted attack is the latest of three incidents to take place at Hana’s home just this week.”

One of those incidents included someone going through Maipi-Clark’s trash, taking items and then mailing them back to her, the spokesman said.

During another occasion, at 3am someone came to the property and tore the fence down, he said.

Details of the incident and letter were not yet able to be released, as family were shaken by the incident, the spokesperson said.

”To our knowledge, this is the first time in our history that a politician’s home and personal property has been invaded to this extent.”

Speaking at The Hui’s electoral debate, Maipi-Clark said she was not scared.

“I am here to be a light and a māramatanga to us that we belong in these places.”

The party spokesperson said police had been contacted in relation to the incident.

Stuff has approached police for comment.