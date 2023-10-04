NZ election 2023: Where is my 'I voted' sticker?

The pandemic means no one will get a physical âI votedâ sticker this time.

Voters will not be able to proudly sport an “I voted” sticker this election.

The Electoral Commission canned the stickers in 2020 due to the risk of Covid-19 transmission, but said this time around it’s because people weren’t taking them.

“We made this call based around fewer people wanting stickers after they voted,” a spokesperson said.

“We’re seeing a few people on social media missing them. We review our voting processes after each election, and we will have a look at this again.”

People have shared disappointment at the decision on social media, with one person saying “they were literally one of the special parts of voting”.

Those voting overseas seem to still have been able to get their hands on the prized stickers.

The spokesperson said the last lot was from 2017, but some overseas voting places might have excess stock to use up.

Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who voted in New York, was one of the lucky voters to grab a sticker overseas.

She posted a photo of not one, but two stickers on social media.

“Flash flooding in New York wasn’t going to stop us getting our vote in for the New Zealand election today,” she said.

Instead, there was a collection of online GIFS that could be shared across social media channels.

The GIFS can be found here, or on the Electoral Commission’s GIPHY profile by searching for Vote NZ.