NZ election 2023 live: Hipkins on his regrets from Government, Luxon pulls ahead as preferred PM in poll
Stuff reporters20:38, Oct 04 2023
STUFF
Nicola Willis says National's fiscal plan will reduce inflationary pressures, and says a Goldman Sachs analysis is missing key factors.
With ACT down 2 points, National would still need to do a deal with Winston Peters, a new poll shows, while Christopher Luxon has taken the lead as preferred PM. Meanwhile, Chris Hipkins is taking public questions in a “town hall” from isolation.