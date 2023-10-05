Labour stronghold or mood for change? Candidates press their case in Palmerston North race

Labour candidate Tangi Utikere and supporters at one of his street-corner meetings in Awapuni.

Palmerston North has been a safe Labour seat for decades, but this election National believes it can turn the tide.

Labour has held the seat since 1978 and standing for a second term is Tangi Utikere, a former schoolteacher and city councillor.

The latest challenger from National is Ankit Bansal, who has worked in procurement and advocated for migrant families during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Labour won the party vote in 2020 with 54.5% to National’s 21.8%, but it was closer in 2017 with Labour getting 41.2% and National 40.2%.

This election, Stuff paid a visit to the two main parties while out campaigning.

Utikere was doing one of his street-corner meetings on Monday evening, one of three stops for the night in Awapuni, where he gave his stump speech.

“A lot of it is around having as many conversations as you can, making myself accessible. Street-corner meetings have always been a particular focus of all of my campaigns, which is in line with my approach to being the local MP.”

He said it was an opportunity for him to share what he had been doing and Labour’s post-election plans.

Warwick Smith/Stuff National’s Palmerston North candidate Ankit Bansal, right, and supporters have been out waving signs at busy street corners during the election campaign.

Utikere has run on his track record as the city’s MP for the past term, citing things such as new public housing and funding for the Capital Connection train service.

He said there were many people who wanted to speak to him and they wanted to know more about things such as party policy.

While National has been ahead of Labour in the polls nationally, Utikere hadn’t sensed a mood for change in the city.

“The conversations I’ve had are very productive and very positive. Often it’s about identifying what some of the issues are.”

In the next 10 days he intended to make as many connections as he could and be available to speak to people.

Bansal has been out and about since March and he said he had met more than 5500 people. The regular issues he was hearing were health, education and crime, but number one was the cost of living.

He has been a regular on busy street corners waving placards.

Despite Palmerston North being a Labour stronghold, Bansal said he had been well received.

“People see a real person doing a real job rather than a polished politician. They want someone to do the job and just get on with it.

Warwick Smith/Stuff National candidate Ankit Bansal puts up an election sign in Awapuni.

“They see my commitment as well. When people see I’ve given up my job and focused on this campaign solely, all voluntary, without getting a single cent, they respect it and appreciate that someone is taking a real chance.”

Bansal believed there was a mood for change and said Labour had taken the seat for granted.

“I’m very confident. People see a real person, they connect with me. We have won the party vote many times and this time I’m confident we will not only win the party vote, but we will win the electorate seat as well.”

Also standing in Palmerston North are Douglas Begg of the Animal Justice Party, New Zealand Loyal’s Dean Grant, Mike Harnett from ACT and the Green Party’s Teanau Tuiono.

Some party leaders have visited Palmerston North: National’s Chris Luxon, Winston Peters of NZ First, ACT’s David Seymour, Liz Gunn from New Zealand Loyal and Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

Manawatū Standard’s Palmerston North candidate debate from September 26 can be watched in full on Youtube, where introductions and responses to questions are time stamped.