Electoral Commission's 'one job': 1.4 million still waiting for easy vote cards

The Electoral Commission is reassuring voters that their easy vote cards will arrive, with an estimated 1.4 million people yet to receive theirs.

The commission also stressed that voters don’t need an easy vote card to vote. Early voting started on Monday, and by Wednesday about 130,000 people had cast their ballots.

But the delays in getting easy vote cards to households has caused concern, with Labour leader Chris Hipkins saying the party’s general secretary had raised it with the commission.

“The Electoral Commission have one job, which is to run a successful election for all New Zealanders,” Hipkins said, during a call with reporters on Wednesday.

“Being this far into an election and having that many New Zealanders not having an easy vote card, and therefore believing they can’t vote because they don’t have it, that’s not acceptable.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Many people haven’t received their easy vote cards yet.

National leader Christopher Luxon said it was “disappointing” that many people were yet to receive their easy vote cards.

Speaking while on the West Coast, he said a member of the public had raised concerns with him on Wednesday morning.

“And I said, you don't necessarily need it. But it is disappointing that it's not set to go across the whole country,” Luxon said.

Chief Electoral Officer Karl Le Quesne​ said the commission needed to print 3.4 million easy vote cards. On Wednesday morning, he said about 2 million of those should have landed in letter boxes already.

Iain McGregor/The Press National leader Christopher Luxon said he was disappointed many haven’t received their easy vote cards.

“As seen in previous elections, it is not unusual for easy vote packs to arrive after voting starts,” he said.

“You don’t need to wait for your easy vote card to vote. If you haven’t got your card, staff at the voting place will ask for your name and address and look you up on the electoral roll to make sure you receive the correct voting papers."

Election day is Saturday, October 14 – but voting has already started.

With 130,000 early votes cast on the first two days of voting, it appears fewer people have made up their minds than this time during the 2020 election campaign. Back then, about 206,000 people voted during the first two days of voting.