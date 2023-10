Police have issued a trespass notice but say they believe five incidents at a Te Pāti Māori candidate Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke's house not are not racially motivated or coordinated. Meanwhile, National’s Christopher Luxon has promised to create the role of Minister for Space if elected.

Andrew Dalton, TVNZ/Supplied The multi-party minor leaders debate, moderated by Jack Tame.