Tova podcast: 'White people are stupid', Labour Minister '****ing useless' - the latest candidate in Twitter/X trouble

“White people are stupid” and “can be fooled easily” according to a Green Party candidate who also labelled her opponent, Labour Minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan, “****ing useless” and an “incompetent” minister.

Greens co-leader James Shaw was unaware of his Maungakieie candidate, Sapna Samant’s, tweets when asked about them during an interview on the Tova podcast.

Shortly after the interview, Samant protected her tweets so that only approved followers could access her posts.

Asked if it’s the kind of language he expects from his candidates, Shaw said, “I couldn't comment on it without having seen it myself, but if what you're saying is correct, then no.”

It is correct.

Green Party Dr Sapna Samant of The Green Party Aotearoa

A look back at Samant’s tweets over the last few years show a repeated sentiment that “white people are stupid” and a contempt for Radhakrishnan, the MP for Maungakiekie.

“Priyanca is the incumbent. We know how useless she is. A child that will cry at the slightest,” Samant tweeted in 2020.

Going back to 2019, Samant called Radhakrishnan “disconnected w/no work record.”

In 2020 she called the minister, “f...ing useless”

And more recently in 2022 “(an incompetent) minister”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Labour minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan called “incompetent” and “f...ing useless” by Green Party candidate

Radhakrishnan declined to comment to Stuff, saying the comments speak for themselves.

In 2023 Samant reposted a National Party ‘Back the Police’ advertisement with her own caption, “Defund the police”.

Shaw said that was not Green Party policy.

Asked if she is a good fit for the Greens, Shaw said, from “what you’re saying, it doesn’t sound like it. “

Chris McKeen/Stuff Greens co-leader James Shaw on the Tova podcast

He committed to looking into the matter.

Where Shaw grew irritated in the interview on the Tova podcast was when asked about whether Wellington Central candidate Tamatha Paul, who took over from Shaw in the seat, was approached to stand behind Shaw’s back - when he was off tramping in the “wilderness”.

In July, Paul said when Grant Robertson stood down from contesting the seat, she got a call first, from a regional councillor Thomas Nash, then from Green MP Chloe Swarbrick saying, “Tam, join me.”

Paul went on to say, “conveniently, James Shaw was somewhere in the wilderness, uncontactable and I thought it’s just not meant to be.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Greens co-leader James Shaw with candidate Tamatha Paul who took over his Wellington Central seat

Tam told the story again soon after to Salient’s Unedited podcast saying, on the day of Robertson’s big news her phone started blowing up, first the regional councillor then Swarbrick.

“And then Chloe was ringing me like ‘just do it bro, just do it’.. And I was like ‘what does James think?’, and they’re like, ‘well we don’t know, cause we can’t find him,’ cause he was like out on a trek in like the South Island somewhere.”

Paul makes the point she wouldn’t do it without his blessing, “I’m not doing anything until I know what James thinks. And yea, he was in the wilderness, couldn’t be contacted. So, I was just like ‘well, that’s a sign then, cause I’m not gonna step on his toes,’ because I really respect him as a leader and um.”

And indeed, the co-leader posted on social media the day of Robertson’s withdrawal that he planned to stand:

“While I intend to put myself forward for selection as the Green Party’s candidate for Wellington Central, our local branch has not yet held its candidate selection meeting nor made final plans about our campaign.”

Which begs the question why was Swarbrick asking someone to stand in Shaw’s seat before asking Shaw himself and at the same time Shaw was promising to stand.

