National leader Christopher Luxon promises a space minister if elected as Prime Minister

National leader Christopher Luxon has promised to commission a space minister if he becomes prime minister.

Luxon toured Rocket Lab HQ on Thursday, meeting its founder Peter Beck. The New Zealand-based space company is worth about $3.5 billion.

Luxon said a minister focused on space was needed to help this unique industry grow. Under the current Government, Minister for Economic Development Barbara Edmonds is responsible for space policy.

Luxon said the space industry needed its own minister.

“I just want to make sure that we've got a single point of accountability, that's actually here to say, ‘how do we turbocharge and grow the aerospace sector?’”

But Labour leader Chris Hipkins questioned what a space minister would do, given National’s promising to spending to the public service – especially at the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE), which houses the New Zealand Space Agency.

“And their preferred coalition partner, the ACT Party, wants to cut all support for the New Zealand space industry,” Hipkins said.

“Would the job of the minister be to cut all the support that’s available?”

The National Party's space policy document said the Minister for Space would "promote space and advanced aviation in New Zealand and improve the performance of regulators".

National Party space spokesperson Joseph Mooney said the minister would “streamline the rules” and focus on opening up immigration for aerospace workers.

Luxon said one necessary regulation was the requirement for the current minister responsibile for space to sign off each rocket launch.

Beck said they’d never run into trouble with this before, but he questioned if it was a good use of a minister’s time.

He said Rocket Lab was producing a new rocket every 17 days, so there was a regular need for ministers to sign off on launches.

“It's really not necessary. It's just bureaucracy and red tape that doesn't need to be there,” he said.

“It was the right thing to do when the industry started because nobody really knew how it was going to work.”

He said most rocket payloads were the same, which meant the minister had to read identical briefings.

“It just doesn't seem like a good use of taxpayers money for a minister to sit there with giant amounts of briefings to approve something that's already been proved a dozen times,” Beck said.

This red tape wasn’t a major issue for the company, he said, the bigger issue was immigration.

He said Rocket Lab had about 100 vacancies constantly, and was needing highly specialised staff. He said many of the areas they needed to hire staff from, there would only be a few dozen people with that expertise across the globe – but the immigration process in Aotearoa slowed down recruitment.

In May, Edmonds released the National Space Policy.

On Tuesday, Infrastructure Minister Megan Woods committed $5.4 million to fund a sealed runway and hangar facilities at Kaitorete.

“New Zealand’s commercial aerospace industry employs 12,000 people and contributes $1.7 billion to the economy. New Zealand is one of only 11 countries with active launch-to-orbit capability, with Rocket Lab launching more than 30 times from the Mahia Peninsula," he said.

National's space policy said it supported building "two dedicated testing zones for space and aerospace, in addition to the site at Kaitorete".