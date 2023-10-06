National to fast track offshore wind farm regulations, permits - Luxon

National Party leader Christopher Luxon announced plans to fast track regulations to pave the way for offshore wind farms.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon has promised to fast track investment in offshore wind farms during a visit to Taranaki, a region where there are already two in the pipeline.

Luxon made the announcement on Thursday at a media standup overlooking the Tasman Sea and said his party would fast track permits for offshore wind, so feasibility studies can get under way.

It would also complete the development of offshore wind regulations within one year, require decisions on resource consents for offshore wind generation to be made within two years of an application, and consents for new transmission lines to be issued within one year.

The party would eliminate consents for upgrades to existing transmission lines, within limits and work with Crown Research Institutes to publish weather and geology data to accelerate investment in offshore wind, Luxon said.

In addition, National would support local port upgrades for offshore wind by establishing a National Infrastructure Agency to improve funding, procurement and delivery of infrastructure, and look to provide further support through city and regional deals, he said.

Supplied The Veja Mate fixed bottom offshore wind farm in Germany, developed by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, which wants to build a wind farm off the South Taranaki coast and has opened an office in Hāwera. (file photo)​​​​

Currently, there are no regulations in place but the Government expects to have regulations passed in late 2024.

National wants a growing New Zealand economy powered by clean energy from our abundant renewable energy, including from offshore wind, Luxon said.

He said the country's Exclusive Economic Zone covered four million square kilometres of ocean and less than 1% of that could generate 600% of New Zealand's electricity needs from renewable energy.

“Investment in offshore wind has taken off in other countries, but not in New Zealand because after six years, Labour has not delivered long-awaited rules,” Luxon said.

“Today, I am proud to announce that National will fast track rules to unleash investment in offshore wind generation as part of our plan to electrify NZ.”

Luxon said the investment would “deliver more clean, renewable energy and help rebuild the New Zealand economy so Kiwis can get ahead”.

Several wind farms are proposed across New Zealand, with two planned off the South Taranaki coast.

The Taranaki Offshore Partnership – a collaboration of the NZ Super Fund and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners – has one planned, as does a consortium comprising BlueFloat Energy and Elemental Group.

BlueFloat is also involved in proposed wind farms in Waikato and Southland.