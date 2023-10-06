NZ First policies on the move, but still a firm no to coalition with Labour

NZ First released 36 policies earlier this year. It has just updated them.

NZ First’s policies are proving something of a dynamic document.

In the party’s latest policy update, gone is a commitment to take GST off fresh food, as is support for a Northland waste to energy plant.

Several new policies include raising the minimum wage to $25, and a reinstatement of the 90-day trial programme or at least expand its reach to more small businesses.

However, after a watering down of language in its manifesto, leader Winston Peters on Friday morning reconfirmed his commitment not to form a coalition with the Labour Party.

“New Zealand First will not return Labour to power,” he posted to X (previously Twitter) on Friday morning.

The party’s policy update, which has landed in the last day or two, says it could not finalise its policies until after the pre-election economic fiscal update on September 12 and the OCR announcement on Wednesday.

Several changes have been made to the policy list since.

“We will take GST off basic foods including fresh food, vegetables, meat, dairy, and fish” has changed to “NZ First will secure a Select Committee Inquiry into GST off basic fresh foods.” It said it wanted to make sure savings got to consumers first.

Peters was asked about the policy on Thursday night’s TVNZ multi-party debate. When told it was promise number 15 on its website, Peters said his party had only promised to consider removing GST from food.

Joanne Naish/Stuff At a public meeting in Greymouth, Peters said co-governance was a disease and “our job is to stop it”.

A policy to “remove gender ideology from the curriculum” remained, but language calling transwomen “men” was changed to “non-biological women”.

“New Zealand First will ensure no men are in women's spaces or sports” was changed to “amend the Sport and Recreation New Zealand Act to remove public funding from bodies that allow non-biological women to be selected unequally against biological women”.

It added all public service departments, Crown Entities and State-Owned Enterprises will be required to communicate in English except those specifically related to Māori.

At the top of its previous policy list, New Zealand First emphatically stated it would not form a government with the Labour Party, whether in coalition or as a confidence and supply partner.

The updated list of policies simply says it rules out working with any political party that promotes separatism.

However, it added another page reiterating its commitment not to return Labour to power.

Peters is visiting the West Coast on Friday with a public meeting including a question and answers session in Greymouth.

Stuff is seeking comment from Peters and party representatives.