Election 2023 in photos: From sausage rolls to funny hats
Sam Smith12:27, Oct 13 2023
1 NEWS
Political leaders are scrapping for every last vote.
For the last six weeks or so, politicians of all stripes have been travelling around the country in search of votes ahead of election day on October 14. In doing so, there is always the opportunity for our elected officials to show off their more human side, and at times, embarrass themselves, all in the name of democracy.
This campaign has seen its fair share of awkward moments, from funny hats to being snapped chowing down.
Yes, I’m talking about sausage rolls and pies - both a favourite for politicians on the campaign trail.
Stuff’s visual journalists were there to catch anything amusing or, indeed, out of the ordinary. Here are a few of the lighter moments:
Partaking in the finest cuisine Aotearoa has to offer
One aspect that has featured throughout this campaign, as it always does, is food.
If we have learnt anything from our politicians in 2023, it is that there is always time for a food stop.
Caught in the act
Stuff’s visual journalists have often been on hand to capture our politicians in the act. Waiting tables, blowing out birthday candles, or tickling a robot, the campaign has featured an eclectic mix of photographic moments.
There is always time to put on a funny hat
Hats have come in all shapes and sizes, and featured across all situations, from factory settings to ice cream parlours. It seems if there is a politician in town, you can be guaranteed they won’t leave without being photographed in a hat.
There were plenty of ‘what is going on here?’ moments
It wouldn't be an election campaign without some unusual goings-on.