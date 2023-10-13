Election 2023 in photos: From sausage rolls to funny hats

Political leaders are scrapping for every last vote.

For the last six weeks or so, politicians of all stripes have been travelling around the country in search of votes ahead of election day on October 14. In doing so, there is always the opportunity for our elected officials to show off their more human side, and at times, embarrass themselves, all in the name of democracy.

This campaign has seen its fair share of awkward moments, from funny hats to being snapped chowing down.

Yes, I’m talking about sausage rolls and pies - both a favourite for politicians on the campaign trail.

Stuff’s visual journalists were there to catch anything amusing or, indeed, out of the ordinary. Here are a few of the lighter moments:

Partaking in the finest cuisine Aotearoa has to offer

One aspect that has featured throughout this campaign, as it always does, is food.

If we have learnt anything from our politicians in 2023, it is that there is always time for a food stop.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Christopher Luxon enjoying a pie.

Peter Meecham/The Press/Stuff James Shaw tucks into some gluten-free gelato in Christchurch.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Chris Hipkins chose a pie over a sausage roll on this occasion.

John Cowpland/Stuff David Seymour enjoying a sandwich in Hastings.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Ice cream proved popular this election with the candidates.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Chris Hipkins partakes in some Syrian baklava in Porirua.

Caught in the act

Stuff’s visual journalists have often been on hand to capture our politicians in the act. Waiting tables, blowing out birthday candles, or tickling a robot, the campaign has featured an eclectic mix of photographic moments.

Bruce Mackay/Stuff Chris Hipkins blows out his birthday cake candles.

Peter Meecham/The Press/Stuff James Shaw checks out a miniature Millennium Falcon at the Riccarton Market.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff There is always time for some robot tickling on the campaign trail.

David White/Stuff Christopher Luxon plays the role of waiter.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Karl Mokaraka became a feature of this campaign, often appearing unannounced at other parties events.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Top Gear with David Seymour.

There is always time to put on a funny hat

Hats have come in all shapes and sizes, and featured across all situations, from factory settings to ice cream parlours. It seems if there is a politician in town, you can be guaranteed they won’t leave without being photographed in a hat.

Thomas Manch/Stuff Christopher Luxon and Chris Bishop share a joke in Lower Hutt.

Iain McGregor/Stuff David Seymour serving ice creams in Christchurch.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Chris Hipkins the burger maker.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Factory health and safety hats were a common presence on the campaign trail.

Alden Williams/Stuff David Seymour gets ready to fly.

There were plenty of ‘what is going on here?’ moments

It wouldn't be an election campaign without some unusual goings-on.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff David Seymour inspects the equipment at Nautech Electronics in Auckland.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Christopher Luxon checking out the competition in Nelson.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Chris Hipkins preparing for an All Blacks call-up.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Christopher Luxon enjoyed playing the role of pirate in this dual.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Winston Peters seeking the youth vote.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff James Shaw gives the thumbs up to his coffee-making skills.