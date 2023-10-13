Election 2023 in photos: From sausage rolls to funny hats

12:27, Oct 13 2023
Political leaders are scrapping for every last vote.

For the last six weeks or so, politicians of all stripes have been travelling around the country in search of votes ahead of election day on October 14. In doing so, there is always the opportunity for our elected officials to show off their more human side, and at times, embarrass themselves, all in the name of democracy.

This campaign has seen its fair share of awkward moments, from funny hats to being snapped chowing down.

Yes, I’m talking about sausage rolls and pies - both a favourite for politicians on the campaign trail.

Stuff’s visual journalists were there to catch anything amusing or, indeed, out of the ordinary. Here are a few of the lighter moments:

Partaking in the finest cuisine Aotearoa has to offer

One aspect that has featured throughout this campaign, as it always does, is food.

If we have learnt anything from our politicians in 2023, it is that there is always time for a food stop.

Christopher Luxon enjoying a pie.
Robert Kitchin/Stuff
James Shaw tucks into some gluten-free gelato in Christchurch.
Peter Meecham/The Press/Stuff
Chris Hipkins chose a pie over a sausage roll on this occasion.
Iain McGregor/Stuff
David Seymour enjoying a sandwich in Hastings.
John Cowpland/Stuff
Ice cream proved popular this election with the candidates.
Ricky Wilson/Stuff
Chris Hipkins partakes in some Syrian baklava in Porirua.
Robert Kitchin/Stuff
Caught in the act

Stuff’s visual journalists have often been on hand to capture our politicians in the act. Waiting tables, blowing out birthday candles, or tickling a robot, the campaign has featured an eclectic mix of photographic moments.

Chris Hipkins blows out his birthday cake candles.
Bruce Mackay/Stuff
James Shaw checks out a miniature Millennium Falcon at the Riccarton Market.
Peter Meecham/The Press/Stuff
There is always time for some robot tickling on the campaign trail.
Ricky Wilson/Stuff
Christopher Luxon plays the role of waiter.
David White/Stuff
Karl Mokaraka became a feature of this campaign, often appearing unannounced at other parties events.
Ricky Wilson/Stuff
Top Gear with David Seymour.
Chris McKeen/Stuff
There is always time to put on a funny hat

Hats have come in all shapes and sizes, and featured across all situations, from factory settings to ice cream parlours. It seems if there is a politician in town, you can be guaranteed they won’t leave without being photographed in a hat.

Christopher Luxon and Chris Bishop share a joke in Lower Hutt.
Thomas Manch/Stuff
David Seymour serving ice creams in Christchurch.
Iain McGregor/Stuff
Chris Hipkins the burger maker.
Braden Fastier/Stuff
Factory health and safety hats were a common presence on the campaign trail.
Iain McGregor/Stuff
David Seymour gets ready to fly.
Alden Williams/Stuff
There were plenty of ‘what is going on here?’ moments

It wouldn't be an election campaign without some unusual goings-on.

David Seymour inspects the equipment at Nautech Electronics in Auckland.
Lawrence Smith/Stuff
Christopher Luxon checking out the competition in Nelson.
Braden Fastier/Stuff
Chris Hipkins preparing for an All Blacks call-up.
Lawrence Smith/Stuff
Christopher Luxon enjoyed playing the role of pirate in this dual.
Abigail Dougherty/Stuff
Winston Peters seeking the youth vote.
Ricky Wilson/Stuff
James Shaw gives the thumbs up to his coffee-making skills.
ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff
Christopher Luxon and Simeon Brown had their press conference interrupted by a Freedom Party member.
David White/Stuff
