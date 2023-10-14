It's election day, here is why you can't see any coverage on Stuff

If you are looking for the latest election updates, you will have to wait until after polls close at 7pm.

Billboards have been taken down, news websites are devoid of political coverage and social media posts that might influence voters are out of bounds – it’s election day.

If you are looking for the latest election updates, you will have to wait until after 7pm. Election rules don’t allow campaigning, or anything which obstructs or influences voters, anywhere on election day until the polls have closed.

So, what’s not allowed?

Campaign material can’t be displayed or distributed, signs and hoardings must be taken down, polls can’t be run, and political demonstrations are not allowed.

Posts on social media or websites that could influence voters are also off limits. You can’t post photos of your ballot paper, and even profile pictures can’t include anything that could influence the way people vote.

This includes Stuff’s election coverage which, after months of up-to-the-minute updates, goes dark for a 19-hour period from midnight Friday until polls close at 7pm on Saturday. At 7pm, Stuff will launch a comprehensive multimedia coverage with reporting from around the country, and a results interactive.

What is allowed?

There are some things the news media can report, such as the fact the election is taking place, when results will be available, who the candidates and parties are, and whether people are voting.

Politicians and their supporters are allowed to wear a lapel badge or rosette, wear party colours, and can remind people to vote, or offer help to get a voting place – just not influence how they vote.

So as people cast their votes, politicians will be biding their time waiting for the first results to come in after 7pm.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Photos of dogs are allowed. Outside the voting booth on election day 2017 at the Aro Valley Community Centre.

How many people break the rules?

An Electoral Commission spokesperson said the commission had so far referred five complaints to the police this election.

Three were for allegedly broadcasting radio advertisements outside the election period and two for allegedly posting advertisements without a promoter statement.

During the 2020 election, 13 matters were referred to the police for a variety of alleged breaches, including candidate donations, advertising on election day, broadcasting outside the election period, and making a false statement on a voting declaration.

Election day only

The rules prohibiting attempts to influence voters only apply for election day, despite many New Zealanders heading to the ballot box in the two weeks prior to the day itself.

Nearly 2 million people voted before election day in 2020, and as of Thursday, 1.15 million Kiwis had cast their ballots for this election.

Advanced voting rules allow for political campaigning and advertising except inside or within 10 metres of entrances to voting places.

Polls are open from 9am to 7pm on Saturday and you can find more information about where you can vote here.