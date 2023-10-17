Louisa Wall faced hate for leading same-sex marriage reform

Full Disclosure is proudly brought to you by Southern Cross Travel Insurance

Many people dream of being a Siver Fern, Black Fern or politician.

Louisa Wall has done all three. She played 28 games for the Silver Ferns and was a World Cup-winning Black Fern and New Zealand Women's Rugby Player of the Year.

Perhaps Wall's most significant achievement, though, happened off the sports field, as a proudly takatāpui (lesbian femme) Labour politician. In 2012, she submitted a Bill to legalise same-sex marriage in New Zealand, which was passed in 2013.

Wall, who exited Parliament in April last year, is Karen O'Leary's guest on the latest episode of Stuff’s Full Disclosure podcast, which tells the stories of well-known LGBT+ people and their coming out experiences.

Wall says she did not let negative viewpoints about her being gay stop her from succeeding in politics or sport.

PARLIAMENT Louisa Wall used her valedictory speech to hit out at a “corrupt process” of the Labour Party candidate selections, and spoke about how she passed the marriage equality law.

Some people struggled to understand her sexuality in her netball days, which was part of why she made the switch to rugby.

This lack of understanding was also present while she was advocating for same-sex marriage, a period when she faced hate and abuse.

”I got a lot of crap when I was leading the marriage equality Bill through the Parliament, but it was a lot of cyber-crap.

“It was people who would ring up the office and leave messages. It would be those who emailed and said I was going to hell, and I was going to burn, and I was destroying the country”.

This tested her resilience, but she was able to put it to one side because the abuse was anonymous, and “anonymous people don’t matter.”

Listen to the full episode via the audio player above or click here. Full Disclosure is a co-production between Stuff and KL Productions. Follow the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify - or any other podcast app - to get instant, automatic access to new episodes.