Let's hear it for the ladies: Young women big winners on election night

Regardless of your political compass, New Zealand will be sure of one thing on Sunday morning: our young female candidates have shown they were the real winners of the election.

Making headway in tight races, and leaving a mark in New Zealand’s political history, these candidates from many of our major and minor parties saw massive success on Saturday night.

So, who are the young female candidates leading the futures of our regions?

In one of the biggest upsets of this election, Te Pāti Māori’s Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke, 21, managed to unseat Labour’s Nanaia Mahuta, who has now bowed out after 27-years in parliament, leaving the door open for another female Māori politician to carve out her way in NZ politics.

Maipi-Clarke is now New Zealand’s youngest MP in 170 years, and comes from a long line of activists: she is the grand-niece of Hana Te Hemara, one of the founding members of Ngā Tamatoa, a group of Māori activists which included Hone Harawera, Tame Iti, and Rawiri Paratene, amongst others.

She is also the daughter of broadcaster Potaka Maipi, and the granddaughter of Taitimu Maipi, who defaced Hamilton’s Captain John Hamilton statue as a form of colonial protest in 2018.

Meanwhile, 26-year-old Tamatha Paul won Wellington Central, beating out Labour’s Ibrahim Omer and National’s Scott Sheeran.

Paul was elected to Wellington Council in 2019, when she was 22. Before that, she was the first wahine Māori President of the Victoria University of Wellington Students' Association.

At the Green Party HQ, Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick revealed she had been trying since 2018 to convince Paul to run for parliament.

And speaking of Swarbrick, the 29-year-old managed to retain the Auckland Central electorate on Saturday night as well, making her the first in her party’s history to ever do so.

MONIQUE FORD/The Post Green MP Tamatha Paul with friends and supporters. The 26-year-old now holds the Wellington Central electorate seat.

Swarbrick entered politics as a 23-year-old, before making history at age 26 when she successfully contested the Auckland Central seat in 2020, winning 1000 votes over Labour’s Helen White.

In the Labour camp, Arena Williams, who was born in 1990, retained her Manurewa electorate seat as well.

On the other end of the political spectrum, the Act Party’s 31-year-old Brooke Van Velden won her electorate seat in Tamaki, kicking out incumbent National MP Simon O’Connor.

Also in the North Island, National’s 32-year-old Katie Nimon won her electoral seat in Napier, beating Labour’s Mark Hutchinson.