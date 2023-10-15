Tova O'Brien on Election 2023 result: A bolt out of the blue

Tova O'Brien wraps up the night at the National Party where Christopher Luxon delivered his victory speech.

ANALYSIS: Good morning New Zealand.

If you’ve been following the long and gruelling election campaign, even just a smidge, it won’t surprise you to learn that you’re waking to a new blue government, that National won the election, that Christopher Luxon is our new Prime Minister.

But try saying straight-faced, hand on bible or sworn on the grave of a beloved dearly departed, that you saw this coming and the country would collectively call BS.

This was a bolt out of the blue.

The ‘yahoos’ and ‘whoops’ that went up at the National Party event evolved over the course of the evening as the numbers rolled in - first it was surprise and awe, which made way for relief then shock then full-throttle cheers and giddy, guffawing glee.

Even the party faithful didn’t see this coming.

Asked if he thought it would go this far, Sir John Key text saying, “it felt better on the ground but it was hard after such a big result in 2020.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Christopher Luxon arriving at National HQ on election night.

And 2020 is exactly right.

There was a feeling that was once distinct to election night 2020: the moment jaws hit the floor when the true blue seats started flipping red en masse caught in the red tsunami.

The exact feeling hit in the inverse on election night 2023. Not only the blue seats returning home, but the red seats flipping – Mount Roskill, for one, and Mt Albert getting extraordinarily close.

Michael Joseph Savage would have turned in his grave. The West Auckland seat once held by the patron saint of the Labour Party himself, which became the Mount Albert seat and went on to be held by two further Labour Prime Ministers, Jacinda Ardern and Helen Clark, looked set to turn blue for the first time ever in its history.

With 98.8% of the vote counted, Labour MP Helen White leads National’s Melissa Lee by 103 votes. The result is still too close to call.

The polls had foretold some of the story: that this was a change election, that Labour was going to buck the three-term trend of MMP governments and that Christopher Luxon had won voters over in the personal popularity stakes.

National won this election fair and square but in equal measure, Labour lost it.

It ran a campaign of fear, negativity and attack-style politics.

A totally reasonable, tried and tested response to having your back against the wall and nothing to lose - it’s the same campaign National ran when it found itself in a similar position last election - but the cold reality is, it simply doesn’t work.

Adding insult to injury Labour looks set to lose the majority of the Māori seats to Te Pāti Māori and Wellington Central - another red fortress - to the Greens.

The country did not mince its words in sending Labour a message.

The day before the election, when Hipkins was buoyed by his performance in the TVNZ debate, Stuff asked if he felt the burden of responsibility for the Labour MPs who would lose their jobs on election night.

Hipkins replied, “I think we've picked up real momentum in the last couple of days. I think we're going to do significantly better than people are expecting.”

“As the leader of the Labour Party of course I carry the burden of responsibility for making sure we go on and win.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Chris Hipkins concedes election defeat at the Lower Hutt Town Hall.

In politics you have to pretend, power perceived is power achieved.

But Hipkins tears during his concession speech speak not only to his sheer exhaustion, the loss and the sacrifice of the campaign but also that burden of responsibility.

The parliament is going to look completely different. NZ First is back, Te Pati Māori has more than doubled, Labour Party household names are gone.

Whether Hipkins will join them is a question for another day.

The loudest cheer Luxon roused during his victory speech was when he said it was looking like a two party National/ACT government. No NZ First.

As Winston would say It’s not over until the special votes are counted and that enormous cheer would be excruciating to swallow and take back.

“New Zealand will not only wake up to a new day but the promise of a new government and a new direction,” Luxon decried to his faithful.

The promise of a new government with a whole lot of promises to start making good on.