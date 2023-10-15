Election 2023: The electorates that are still too close to call

The red tide has departed, leaving a few simmering puddles behind.

Labour has lost many of the electorates it won during a historic victory in 2020, with seats flipping back to National but also being taken by both the Greens and Te Pāti Māori.

On Sunday, with almost 100% of the ordinary votes counted, a few electorates were still very close. Special votes, estimated to be 20.2% of the total vote, are still to be counted.

The close contests were:

Te Tai Tokerau

Labour deputy leader Kelvin Davis was fewer than 500 votes ahead of Te Pāti Māori candidate Mariameno Kapa-Kingi. Less than 2% of the ordinary vote was left to be counted.

Tāmaki Makaurau

Another Māori electorate, Tāmaki Makaurau was on the brink of flipping to Te Pāti Māori. Labour’s Peeni Henare was leading by a margin below 500 votes, ahead of Te Pāti Māori candidate Takutai Tarsh Kemp. Less than 3% of the ordinary vote was left to be counted.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF/Nelson Mail Rachel Boyack dances the night away as her seat hangs in the balance during her election night party at Fairfield House in Nelson on Saturday.

Mt Albert

What had been considered one of Labour’s safest seats, the home to former prime ministers Jacinda Ardern and Helen Clark, and former Labour leader David Shearer, Mt Albert was almost lost to National on Saturday night.

With 98.8% of the ordinary vote counted, Labour candidate Helen White had a lead of just 103 votes.

White had 9987 votes, ahead of National’s Melissa Lee with 9884 votes.

Te Atatū

The West Auckland electorate of Te Atatū is another incredibly close race. National candidate Angee Nicholas holds a 30 vote lead over incumbent Phil Twyford with 100% of the ordinary vote counted.

Nelson

The mood at the National and Labour camps in Nelson was jubilant on Saturday night, with both finding reason to celebrate – as they were both leading at different points through the night.

With 100% of the ordinary vote counted, National’s Blair Cameron was in the lead – just. He had a 54 vote lead over Labour’s Rachel Boyack.

Banks Peninsula

The contest in Canterbury’s Banks Peninsula was also going down to the wire.

With 100% of the ordinary vote counted, National’s Vanessa Weenink was 83 votes ahead of Labour’s Tracey McLellan.

Weenink had 14,888 votes, while McLellan had 14,805.