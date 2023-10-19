Tova: From ‘Campaign Clanger’ to ‘Broken Record’, all the Poli Award winners

Tova O’Brien is Stuff’s Chief Political Correspondent and host of the political podcast, Tova.

At long last, the moment you’ve all been waiting for, the hottest ticket in town, Aotearoa’s most prestigious political ceremony: The inaugural triennial 2023 Poli Awards – or, as they’re affectionately known in Poliwood, The Polis.

Join us and a who’s who of national treasures – from prime ministers to personalities and powerhouses of business, music and sport – for an extra special episode of the Tova podcast.

Sungmi Kim/Stuff A who’s who of national treasures join us for The Polis.

Get ready for the glitz, glamour and glitter as we celebrate, commemorate and commiserate the 2023 election campaign.

Who wins ‘Campaign Clanger’ award? What about the Poli for ‘Broken Record’ or the coveted ‘Not Quite Relatable’ Poli?

And while they all fought so hard for it this campaign, there can be only one winner of the ‘Negative Nelly’ Poli – who’s it gonna be?!

Sungmi Kim/Stuff All sorts of Poli Awards are up for grabs.

From ‘Social Media Sensation’ to best ‘Entrance Music’ and, of course, crowd favourite, the most ‘Pimped Ride’ – we have the nominees and winners of all the top Poli Awards from the campaign.

Whether your side won or lost – or perhaps you don’t know yet – it’s been a long couple of months. Time to don your finery, pop the Dom and charge your glasses to one heck of a campaign.