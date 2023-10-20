Labour will not stand candidate in 'unwinnable' Port Waikato by-election

There’s a good reason why the country won’t know the shape of the next government for a little while yet.

Labour has announced they will not stand a candidate in the upcoming Port Waikato by-election, saying the seat is “unwinnable”.

Traditionally a National stronghold, Labour has never won the North Island seat and party president Jill Day said contesting the by-election would take resources away from holding the government to account.

"Our focus is on forming a formidable opposition that holds the incoming government to account,” Day said in making the announcement.

"I want to acknowledge Gwendoline Keel, our fantastic candidate for Port Waikato in the general election, and her wider team,” she added.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff

The Port Waikato by-election was triggered following the death of ACT candidate Neil Christensen.

The seat is currently held by National’s Andrew Bayly, who is favourite to retain it.

The by-election will be held on November 25 with advanced voting set to begin on November 13.