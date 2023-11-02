163-year-old Parliament Heritage Oak moved

The 163 year old oak tree on Parliament precinct being relocated about 30 metres to make way for a new government building project.

Parliament’s 163-year-old Heritage Oak tree was moved early on Thursday morning.

The large-scale job began before 5am, with at least 30 workers seeing the tree off. The tree was blessed, then was lifted about 5m into the air, before being moved across to its new position as the sun went up.

The heritage-protected tree was moved 30m from Museum Street to near the Bowen State Building.

Another younger oak tree that was located near the Heritage Oak had an unfortunate ending to its move last week. The Post reported the ‘roundabout’ tree on Museum Street was damaged beyond repair in the attempted move.

ROBERT KITCHIN/The Post A giant Liebherr LR1500 crawler crane has been bought in to lift the tree.

It was not the first time the tree was supposed to be moved. The tree was almost moved in the 80s, but amid public protest, the plans for a new building, which would have meant the tree had to be moved, were dropped.

