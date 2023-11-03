Tova podcast: Relationships, respect and resentment - getting to know Winston Peters

Tova O’Brien is Stuff’s Chief Political Correspondent and host of the political podcast, Tova.

ANALYSIS: Many journalists over many decades, who have both shared a drink with Winston Peters and felt the full force of his fury, can attest to the importance he places on relationships and respect.

So what former NZ First deputy leader Ron Mark said on the Tova podcast this week about forming relationships is 100% on point when it comes to the success and stability of our next government - assuming NZ First is part of it.

This early stage of coalition talks is about feeling out whether the parties can have confidence they can work together respectfully, that they will stick to their word and, critically, stay together through the rough stuff.

Some of those same aforementioned journalists will also be able to tell you about the resentment that can follow when it’s perceived that either the relationship or the respect has faltered.

NZ FIRST It's not his first rodeo: Winston Peters is sitting pretty ahead of coalition talks.

So what Mark said when asked if David Seymour would come to regret calling Winston Peters names (untrustworthy, a clown etc) is also 100% on point.

Sure, Peters may be able to forgive in time - as Mark said he did with Jim Bolger - but in the time before the forgiveness you can be damn sure you’ll know about it if you’re on the shit list.

Mark also made the point, it’s not just the relationship and respect between Peters and Seymour but those held between ACT and National proper as well.

Over the last couple of terms, ACT effectively self-selected as the leadership of the opposition - and fair enough too when National was eating itself alive - Mark says there are a lot of scars carried by certain National MPs who resent the way they were treated by ACT and that bridges need to be built across the backbenches too.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Ron Mark says there are scars and resentment carried by National MPs over how they’ve been treated by ACT

Ahhh old fashioned politics. So much to love, so much to loathe.

When you get close to Peters and his inner circle, you hear a lot about chivalry, gentlemen's agreements, honour, tradition, history - sometimes history that’s even rewritten or re-contextualised right before your very eyes.

This is what Christopher Luxon will be going through right now.

It won’t be steeped in the fine whisky that was a hallmark of Peters’ relationship with Jim Bolger in 1996 nor the appreciation that Peters and Jacinda Ardern shared for single malt in 2017.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Relationship building and respect key to successful coaltion talks with Winston Peters

In fact, it’s hard to imagine the dinner table carafe on the night Christopher Luxon and his wife Amanda Luxon visited Peters and his partner at their home for their post-election meal, it certainly wouldn’t be filled with a leggy aerated pepsi cola, Luxon’s drink of choice (a six a day habit at its peak!).

But Luxon understands the game well enough, understands Peters’ role within it.

He doesn’t, however, understand the game as well as Seymour.

As Simon Bridges pointed out on the pod, any sense that ACT will just roll over and go with whatever NZ First dictates is wrong.

Stuff/Stuff Tova Podcast Panel, Ron Mark, Simon Bridges, Heather Roy

ACT campaigned on real change, they’ll probably drive a harder bargain than NZ First because - simple maths - they got more votes, and they’re not going to accept some mealy-mouthed, mediocre platitude.

And - as ACT’s former deputy leader Heather Roy pointed out on the pod - Winston Peters done gone shot himself in the foot spectacularly during, this, his fourth ro-day-oh.

Tweeting last week, “We waited until today to find out, for the first time, that the PM’s office received information about the March 15 terrorist attack before the massacre took place.”

When, actually, we learnt that information at a press conference with Jacinda Ardern just two days after the terror attack.

Roy thinks Seymour was absolutely sincere when he said he won’t sit around a cabinet table with Peters.

So one party will be inside the cabinet, around the big donut-shaped table, the other will have to put up with sitting outside.

If you sit outside, the relationships obviously aren’t as solid - they don’t necessarily hold up as well when the rough times inevitably follow.

The upshot is, for relative political novice, Christopher Luxon, this is a lot to navigate.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Christopher Luxon meets supporters as he heads to declare victory on election night 2023

Not just in the month or so after the election but in the three years that follow.

Three years is 156 weeks.

A week is a long time in politics - 156 weeks… ouch.

Good luck to you, good sir.