Phone calls, ignored texts and timelines: The clues that reveal how tough Christopher Luxon has it

Christopher Luxon bats away a reporter who asked after details of calls with Winston Peters and David Seymour.

Tova O’Brien is Stuff’s Chief Political Correspondent and host of the political podcast, Tova.

ANALYSIS: As you’d expect, Christopher Luxon is getting far better at being a politician, far slicker.

The gaffes, the babbling, the wince-inducing ‘did he really just say that?!’ moments are getting far fewer and further in between.

So it was telling that the only moment in what would have been a pretty crappy day at the office for Luxon - the media dissecting his loss of a majority for National/ACT and now being forced to work with Winston - was when he was asked if he’d talked to his new bedfellows.

Yes, Luxon replied during the press conference, he had spoken to David Seymour and Winston Peters after the special votes came in.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff When two becomes three

Media: Who first?

Luxon: “I spoke to both of them”.

Media: At the same time?

Luxon: *giggles awkwardly* “I’m not telling!”

ROBERT KITCHIN/The Post Incoming Prime Minister Chris Luxon holds a press conference after the Special Votes have been announced.

And therein lies the conundrum Luxon now faces, daily, for the next three years.

Who does he choose first? Who does he call?

ACT’s Seymour, Luxon’s “preferred” government partner who got a greater share of the votes, 11 seats.

Or NZ First’s Peters, with his eight seats, the man who Luxon still can’t even bring himself to say he wants to work with.

NZ FIRST It's not his first rodeo: Winston Peters’ bargaining power just got turbocharged on the special votes

It’s worth pointing out that even if he hadn’t needed him, Luxon would have almost certainly brought Peters into the tent as an insurance policy, a buffer, just in case anything went wrong with any of his National MPs - known as the Gaurav Sharma protocol.

The difference now is that instead of being a nice to have, NZ First is a must-have which significantly turbocharges Peters’ hand.

Another clue, shedding light and speaking volumes about the dynamic of our future government, is the fact Peters is leaving Seymour on read - not responding to any of ACT’s attempts to “reach out” since election night.

Even on the topic of how long it will take for coalition talks to wrap and a new government to form, Luxon’s lost control and is out of step.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Luxon and Seymour not on the same page about how long coalition negotiations will take

Peters and Seymour say they hope it can be done and dusted next week, Luxon couldn’t make that same commitment nor aspiration, only to say “we don’t want it to take oodles of time”,

That being said, Luxon’s right not to put a deadline on it all – that seems a fool’s errand.

There’s a lot to work through - alongside the obvious who gets what policy and which portfolio there’s also the question of who’s going to be deputy Prime Minister (probably Peters), will Peters be foreign minister (surely if he’s not deputy PM), will Luxon give up his promise to Nicola Willis that she’ll be finance minister (Seymour wants it), how many portfolios will NZ First get (two.. three.. four at a push plus a bunch of associate roles), will all ACT and NZ First’s ministers get precious seats around the cabinet table (if he didn’t need them maybe he could have kept them outside cabinet..)?

At least they’ll be able to make something work around the table after Seymour made good on that time-honoured politician’s habit of reneging on a commitment for political gain.

Seymour categorically ruled out working around the cabinet table with Peters when asked by Stuff on the campaign, “yeah, look, it's impossible to see us sitting around the Cabinet table”.

He’s now saying, in the cold hard light of power, “if they were two different seats then yes, I think that’s possible”.

What a difference three weeks can make.

With the special votes now counted, we’ve basically been delivered an entirely different election result.

So much tough talk suddenly softened - be it Seymour’s bottom lines or Luxon’s election night euphoria.

But, sure as night follows day, one thing holds true in NZ politics:

Never rule out Winston Peters.