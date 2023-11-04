Watch: Winston Peters snubs reporters after election result confirmed

Winston Peters attempts to evade reporters at the Dilawi festival in Auckland, after the final election results were released on Friday.

NZ First leader Winston Peters has evaded questions after the final results of the election were released.

Peters is the only one of the three coalition leaders to have avoided political reporters since the Electoral Commission confirmed the results on Friday. Those results, which were updated after 603,257 special votes were counted, dealt Peters and NZ First a far stronger hand going into negotiations to form the next government.

The final result took two seats from National, thereby removing the ability for National leader Christopher Luxon to form a two-party coalition with ACT alone. To govern, Luxon now requires Peters’ support.

Both Luxon and Peters attended the opening ceremony of the Auckland Diwali Festival on Saturday, but neither were keen to speak to reporters there.

Peters declined to take part in an organised press stand up after the event. He then chastised Stuff, which asked him:

How negotiations were progressing.

Why he did not responded to the ACT Party, as its leader David Seymour said attempts to “reach out” had gone ignored.

If Seymour would make a good finance minister, or could be one.

And when he would start speaking to political reporters again.

Responding to those questions, Peters hit out at Stuff.

“Listen sunshine, you didn’t want to know what I was saying before the election. Now you want to talk to me after,” he replied.

David White/Stuff NZ First leader Winston Peters in the crowd at Auckland’s Diwali Festival.

Stuff regularly reported on Peters and NZ First before the election and during the campaign, including reporting from its town hall rallies across the country. Reports were filed from Peters’ rallies in Nelson, Greymouth, Penrose, Hamilton, Māngere, Christchurch, Epsom, Howick, and Wellington – amongst dozens of other stories.

Nevertheless, Peters on Saturday refused to answer any questions, repeatedly telling Stuff to “naff off” before walking around the festival site.

While Peters was taking in the sights and atmosphere of Diwali from the audience, Luxon was on stage and was invited to take part in the opening ceremony. During a short speech, he made sure to acknowledge Peters in the crowd.

“The Right Honourable Winston Peters is here. It's good to see you here too, sir,” Luxon said from the stage.

Peters sat in the front row of the audience, beside National MP Melissa Lee.

Stuff National leader Christopher Luxon on stage at the Auckland Diwali festival.

Negotiations to form the next government would continue over the weekend, Luxon had said earlier.

Seymour was not at Diwali, as he was meeting with ACT’s new caucus on Saturday.

While Peters has refused to talk to mainstream media outlets, he did speak to fringe digital publication The Platform on Friday. In a YouTube video, Peters said he wanted to all three coalition partners to get together.

But Seymour told Stuff that Peters hadn’t been returning his calls.