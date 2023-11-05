Winston Peters thought text from David Seymour was 'fake'

NZ First leader Winston Peters says he will only hold coalition discussions with ACT Party leader David Seymour in person, and that he thought a text from Seymour after the general election was “fake” so he didn’t respond.

“You know that I am a people person. I want to see someone in person,” Peters said. “The communication came without any identification and I will explain that to him when I do see him.”

He got so many “fake calls” before and after the election that he also thought Seymour’s message – which he said came via text – was also fake.

“I thought this has gotta be fake so I didn’t answer it.”

But, Stuff understands Seymour signed off the text with his name.

Peters was in Pukekohe, south of Auckland, launching Casey Costello’s campaign for the Port Waikato by-election.

It was his first time speaking to media since the final election results put him in a stronger position for coalition talks with the National Party, which needs both Peters and Seymour to form a government.

David White/Stuff Winston Peters speaking at the NZ First Port Waikato by election campaign.

The Act Part had tried to contact Peters multuiple times, but had been ignored. The pair have a history of insulting each other and Seymour in September told Newstalk ZB that Peters was the “the least trustworthy person in New Zealand politics”.

Before speaking to media, Peters spent more than 40 minutes making a colourful and wide-ranging speech, where he railed against the mainstream media and claimed he would have won up to 15 seats had it covered his party’s campaign better.

He also promised to get rid of the Therapeutic Products Bill “by lunchtime” – a niche yet contentious piece of legislation seeking to regulate therapeutic products including natural health products. He also said he wanted to get rid of Māori electorate seats, and said Māori language was being rammed down his throat.

Seymour would on Monday meet with his caucus to work out some “fundamental things” before “taking it further”.

When asked if he would meet with National and ACT in person next, he replied, “No, it’s a meeting with Pierre Trudeau in Canada”. The Prime Minister of Canada is called Justin Trudeau, the son of Pierre.

The by-election was forced by the death of ACT’s candidate Neil Christensen during the election campaign.

David White/Stuff Winston Peters dodged reporters at Diwali on Saturday.

Both Luxon and Peters attended the opening ceremony of the Auckland Diwali Festival on Saturday, but neither were keen to speak to reporters there.

Peters declined to take part in an organised press stand up after the event. He then chastised Stuff, which asked him:

How negotiations were progressing.

Why he did not responded to the ACT Party, as its leader David Seymour said attempts to “reach out” had gone ignored.

If Seymour would make a good finance minister, or could be one.

Responding to those questions, Peters hit out at Stuff.

“Listen sunshine, you didn’t want to know what I was saying before the election. Now you want to talk to me after,” he replied.

Stuff regularly reported on Peters and NZ First before the election and during the campaign, including reporting from its town hall rallies across the country.

Reports were filed from Peters’ rallies in Nelson, Greymouth, Penrose, Hamilton, Māngere, Christchurch, Epsom, Howick, and Wellington – amongst dozens of other stories.

Nevertheless, Peters on Saturday refused to answer any questions, repeatedly telling Stuff to “naff off” before walking around the festival site.

While Peters was taking in the sights and atmosphere of Diwali from the audience, Luxon was on stage and was invited to take part in the opening ceremony. During a short speech, he made sure to acknowledge Peters in the crowd.

“The Right Honourable Winston Peters is here. It's good to see you here too, sir,” Luxon said from the stage.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Peters holds a strong position in bargaining talks to form a new government.

Labour has said they will not stand a candidate in the upcoming Port Waikato by-election, saying the seat is “unwinnable”.

Traditionally a National stronghold, Labour has never won the North Island seat and party president Jill Day said contesting the by-election would take resources away from holding the government to account.

The by-election will be held on November 25.