Winston Peters to face questions at Port Waikato by-election campaign launch

Winston Peters attempts to evade reporters at the Dilawi festival in Auckland, after the final election results were released on Friday.

Winston Peters​ will be out in public to launch his party’s campaign in the Port Waikato by-election on Sunday after finalised election results put him in a prime bargaining position to form a new government.

After 603,257 special votes were counted, it was revealed on Friday afternoon National​ lost two seats, leaving them on 59 seats when combined with ACT’s 11 – short of a majority.

It makes NZ First’s eight seats essential for incoming prime minister Christopher Luxon’s​ hopes of forming a government.

Since Friday, Peters has been dodging the press, but will on Sunday be in Pukekohe​ where he will be supporting NZ First list MP Casey Costello’s bid for the Port Waikato seat.

The by-election was forced by the death of ACT’s candidate Neil Christensen during the election campaign.

David White/Stuff Winston Peters dodged reporters at Diwali on Saturday.

Both Luxon and Peters attended the opening ceremony of the Auckland Diwali Festival on Saturday, but neither were keen to speak to reporters there.

Peters declined to take part in an organised press stand up after the event. He then chastised Stuff, which asked him:

How negotiations were progressing.

Why he did not responded to the ACT Party, as its leader David Seymour said attempts to “reach out” had gone ignored.

If Seymour would make a good finance minister, or could be one.

Responding to those questions, Peters hit out at Stuff.

“Listen sunshine, you didn’t want to know what I was saying before the election. Now you want to talk to me after,” he replied.

Stuff regularly reported on Peters and NZ First before the election and during the campaign, including reporting from its town hall rallies across the country.

Reports were filed from Peters’ rallies in Nelson, Greymouth, Penrose, Hamilton, Māngere, Christchurch, Epsom, Howick, and Wellington – amongst dozens of other stories.

Nevertheless, Peters on Saturday refused to answer any questions, repeatedly telling Stuff to “naff off” before walking around the festival site.

While Peters was taking in the sights and atmosphere of Diwali from the audience, Luxon was on stage and was invited to take part in the opening ceremony. During a short speech, he made sure to acknowledge Peters in the crowd.

“The Right Honourable Winston Peters is here. It's good to see you here too, sir,” Luxon said from the stage.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Peters holds a strong position in bargaining talks to form a new government.

Labour has said they will not stand a candidate in the upcoming Port Waikato by-election, saying the seat is “unwinnable”.

Traditionally a National stronghold, Labour has never won the North Island seat and party president Jill Day said contesting the by-election would take resources away from holding the government to account.

The by-election will be held on November 25.