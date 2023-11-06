'Kingmaker' Winston Peters blasts the media and 'left wing shills' in NZ First speech

The anticipation for the arrival of Winston Peters – the Kingmaker for the next government of New Zealand, was one of muted excitement.

An hour before he touched down, his most ardent supporters gathered at the PIA Events Centre in Pukekohe awaiting the 78-year-old politician due to launch the NZ First Port Waikato by-election campaign, while a handful of NZ First staffers prepared for his arrival.

It has been like a Cinderella story for Peters in recent years, turfed out of parliament by voters in 2020, only to be reinstated a few weeks ago in the 2023 general elections. And now, with the special votes counted – Peters has regained his title as the kingmaker, with National having to form a coalition with both NZ First and Act – this next week will feel like ‘The Bachelor’ but on speed, as both minor parties look to secure the most roses from Christopher Luxon’s National Party.

And now Peters wants the good people of Pukekohe to give their vote to NZ First Port Waikato candidate Casey Costello, who is also amongst the early arrivals, mingling with the party faithful.

As the time neared for ‘the Kingmaker’’s arrival, the room filled quickly, more turned up than anticipated –more plastic chairs were brought in. One young teen stood out amongst the crowd. His hair was one of few that retained its natural melanin.

Conversations amongst those gathered centred around key issues: Criminals, Covid, and idiots. One woman saw a camera and insisted she not be in frame.

David White/Stuff Winston Peters speaking at the NZ First Port Waikato by election campaign

An eccentric man from America spun yarns about working as a doctor and running an oil company.

Another woman brought her 16-year-old Yorkshire terrier dog to meet Peters – the young, the old, and the four-legged gathered for the monumental event.

And then it happened.

As the smash hit by Kiwi band Hello Sailor – gutter black –played in the background. Peters appeared, with Costello at his side.

As always, Peters was well-dressed and ready to impress everyone, except the media.

He wore his classic pinstripe suit, black shiny leather shoes with a point, and his greying locks were combed into place – with what appeared to be early signs of a rattail, a popular hairdo among the younger folk.

His open-mouth laugh – mostly at his own jokes about the media – revealed a great set of teeth.

While some of the jokes about the media were old bangers from the campaign trail, the joy it brought him from behind the lectern gave all those in attendance a giggle and a peek into the next 3 years.

When Costello spoke, he wore a face of deep concentration, writing the whole time.

Her words could have been sparking his own ideas (probably about the media), of course, but this almost 80-year-old politician may also have just been keeping his hands busy.

David White/Stuff Winston Peters addresses the largely older crowd.

A while later, after the speeches, when an audience question was thrown to Costello, he stood behind her with his arms crossed, before unfolding them and wringing his hands together.

He immediately started stroking his face near his hairline, inspected his hand and then ran his fingers over his fingernails before swapping places to take his spot behind the podium again.

When it came to his speech, he had plenty to say. Mostly about the media. He took a dig at TVNZ reporter Jack Tame – with descriptions like moron and left wing shills. He had a go at a recent Stuff article, which he’d printed out on an A4 sheet of paper.

He laughed.

He suggested a serious journalist would ask, “madame, what day is it? And you wait for her to say it’s 5 o’clock or 10 o’clock or midday”.

He corrected himself, and laughed again.

Some in the crowd wore black NZ First shirts, others showed their appreciation in more vocal ways. The digs at media were met with laughter, cries of “yes” and cheering from those who had taken spots in those plastic chairs.

David White/Stuff Winston Peters took jabs at the media and laughed at his jokes during his more than 30-minute speech on Sunday.

He tripped over a couple of words, including Costello’s name once, but caught himself. She smiled, he corrected himself. He brought his water glass to his mouth, barely long enough to take a sip, and put it down again.

He laughed again at his own jokes, spurring on the crowd.

He spoke of Māori being rammed down his throat on TV, said the victims of “Christchurch the 15th” need the truth, and he waxed lyrical about the cost of living.

He joked about parliament not being able to find, “the back end of a school tuck yard”.

He giggled.

I’m not sure what that means.

And finally, after a very brief media stand-up without any pomp, circumstance, enthusiasm or answers about coalition talks, Peters, and the cries of “hear, hear”, “preach” and “yes” were gone once again.

A quick handshake with a few audience members, a brief visit to the bathroom against the side wall of the hall and NZ First leader, Winston Peters with his gleaming black shoes shuffled back out of the hall and away from the left wing ‘shills’ of the media once again.