Tova O'Brien: Congratulations Chris Hipkins! You’re the winning loser

Tova O’Brien is Stuff’s Chief Political Correspondent and host of the political podcast, Tova.

ANALYSIS: “I’m back.”

And just like that - much like The Terminator himself - Chris Hipkins made his triumphant return.

A kind of winning loser or winner of the losers.

Except where Arnie sacrificed himself in a vat of molten steel for the greater good of humankind to defeat the evils of Skynet, Hipkins is sacrificing himself to the oft-called ‘worst job in politics’ to defeat what Labour perceives as the evils of the future “coalition of chaos” government.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Like The Terminator making his triumphant return after promising “I’ll be back”, Chris Hipkins, announces his return as the winner of the losers, “I’m back”

Hipkins led his party to its worst defeat since 2014 (for a more humiliating result before that you have to travel all the way back in time - yep like The Terminator - to 1922) but he has emerged victorious.

Congratulations Chippy! Your prize? Inheriting a broken party devoid - in the words of some disillusioned Labour supporters - of a soul.

And what does Hipkins do when he inherits a limping Labour?

We need only look back to the events following the 19th of January, Labour’s doomful day, the day that Jacinda Ardern resigned as leader.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Labour votes to keep Chris Hipkins as leader, Carmel Sepuloni as deputy leader.

In an attempt to stop the party haemorrhaging further in the polls, Hipkins embarked on his policy bonfire.

A politically pragmatic razing of controversial plans that were in train but roundly considered unpopular, wasteful, unnecessary or poorly communicated - in some cases all of the above.

And what’s he gone and done this time? His second great renaissance moment? Basically the exact same thing, except in reverse.

He’s re-opening the door to all those policies he killed off - and then some.

ROBERT KITCHIN/The Post Labour votes Chris Hipkins and Carmel Sepuloni in as Labour leader and deputy

After a tiring and farcical game of will-we-won’t-we-rule-it-in-rule-it-out-rule-it-in-again the wealth tax and capital gains tax are potentially back on.

GST off fruit and veg could be killed off. Anything and everything is up for grabs.

To those naively shocked at the u-turn, c’mon! Seriously? It wouldn’t be politics if a politician couldn’t totally renege on their cast-iron, bottom-line promises.

It’s an inevitable part of the soul-searching process but what also inevitably follows is fair criticism of a party bereft of identity and therefore purpose.

STUFF Labour MPs make their way into their caucus meeting after historic election loss

A decision no doubt reached after reading the mood of his moody and significantly reduced caucus.

They met for the first time at a complex in Upper Hutt which paradoxically appeared to house high-performance athletes - Hurricanes and Phoenix players among them - alongside Corrections staff, overly-officious security guards, Defence Force personnel and, on Tuesday, politicians and political reporters.

It was abundantly clear from the outset that Hipkins was going to retain the party leadership.

Not least because most of his MPs said so - though some also refused to express their support in a bizarre display of indignant independence.

ROBERT KITCHIN/The Post Labour’s first caucus meeting after its October 14th drubbing

Compare, for example, some of the responses of experienced Labour MPs to those of the relative newbies when asked the basic question: will Chris Hipkins be the leader going into 2026?

Grant Robertson (experienced): “Absolutely sure he will be.”

Helen White (relative newbie): “I haven’t cleared that with the caucus,” and “I don’t know I’ve got to go and have a talk but um.. I absolutely think he’s a great guy.”

Ginny Anderson (relatively experienced): “100%” Hipkins will have her backing to ‘26.

ROBERT KITCHIN/The Post Chipper Chippy retains Labour leadership

Deborah Russell (as experienced as Anderson so should probably know better): “We’ve got a whole lot of time to go before 2026.. I back him at the moment.” Yup, you read right, at the moment.

Adrian Rurawhe (experienced): “Yeah, me personally, absolutely 100% I want him to be leader.. we haven’t seen the best of him and he deserves another shot.”

Rachel Boyack (relatively inexperienced): “Whoa, look, it’s faaaar too early to be talking about the 2026 campaign”.

Even the alleged leadership white-anter David Parker (experienced), when asked by Stuff if he’ll go for the leadership later in the term, replied: “That’s not my intention”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/The Post Hipkins plans to leads Labour into the 2026 election

Hipkins told Stuff he’d had the same assurance directly, “I had a conversation with David Parker yesterday and he indicated very clearly that he hadn’t been doing anything around assembling numbers of anything as had been claimed”.

It wasn’t just the support broadly expressed by Labour’s more senior MPs that made it clear Hipkins would remain helmsman, it was also the overall picture revealed by the wider caucus about its depth - or the lack thereof.

Take out those senior MPs who either don’t want the leader, are planning to leave this term or who probably should leave and what’s Labour left with?

Not a lot.

It took Labour a long minute to adjust to being in government in 2017 after nine long years in the wilderness but, by golly, it took them no time at all to slip straight back into the profile of a besieged opposition party.

Maybe it was the damp, drizzly, grizzly Wellington day, but arriving MPs definitely did not emit strong and stable government - or even government-in-waiting - vibes.

Asked by Stuff if he only retained the leadership of the caucus because there was nobody else, that there’s not enough depth? Hipkins replied, “No, I don’t agree with that.”

But he can’t be feeling threatened by any rising stars or leadership aspirants because Hipkins also told Stuff he’s planning to lead Labour into the 2026 election.

Hoping, as Terminator 2 was to the original Terminator, that his sequel will outclass his first attempt.