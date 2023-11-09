Tova podcast: Helen Clark's verdict on Hipkins and the future of Labour

Prime Minister Helen Clark with Chris Hipkins on an election walkabout in Upper Hutt in 2008.

It’s hard for former Prime Minister Helen Clark to say whether Chris Hipkins made the right call ruling out Winston Peters.

Had he kept the option open, perhaps Peters might have done an about-turn and Labour would be a main player, rather than just an observer, in the current coalition negotiations.

But these are very big ifs.

“Look, I honestly don't know. I certainly didn't rule New Zealand First out in the ‘96 campaign or the 2005 campaign because you could see that you may need to talk,” Clark told Stuff’s Tova podcast.

“I may have had the luxury of simpler times than those that people were campaigning in this time.”

ROB KITCHIN/STUFF Chris Hipkins announced MPs had voted to keep him as the leader of the Labour party, with Carmel Sepuloni voted in as deputy leader.

Clark won’t say explicitly that she backs Hipkins for the leadership, which he retained after a caucus vote on Tuesday, but that’s not because she doesn’t support him. Rather she prefers to steer clear of the nitty-gritty of Labour logistics.

“It’s not for me,” Clark tells Tova, “I'm a card-carrying member and a well-wisher and I'll support whoever is the leader.

“I've got a lot of time for Chris - like Jacinda, like Grant Robertson, he was a young staffer in my Government.

Phil Reid/Stuff Helen Clark with Winston Peters and Peter Dunne, leaders of the parties that agreed confidence and supply support for Labour after the 2005 election. They’re pictured with then-Governor-General dame Silvia Cartwright.

“I know and love them all,” Clark told Tova.

Clark is one of two former Prime Ministers (the other is Jim Bolger) who spoke to the podcast this week to share their stories of working with Winston – what it’s like, what works, what doesn’t, and any landmines Christopher Luxon should be looking out for.

The full episode drops at 4pm on Thursday, but Clark also talked about the future of Labour and its leader.

We thought you might want to hear that first. To listen to the bonus shortcast, click on the audio player at the top of this story, visit the Tova homepage or wherever you get your podcasts. Follow the show on Apple or Spotify to get instant, automatic access to new episodes.