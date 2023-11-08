One small step for coalition talks, a giant leap from NZ First

While National and ACT made good progress in the three weeks leading up to the special votes being returned, National’s focus has since turned to NZ First.

Stuff understands that NZ First has finally accepted the olive branch extended to it by the ACT Party and the two parties have met today for the first time since the election three and a half weeks ago.

ACT’s Chief of Staff Andrew Ketels and NZ First’s Campaign Manager Darroch Ball are understood to be the first guard, basically establishing contact and if things go well, laying the early groundwork for a future meeting between their parties’ respective leaders.

Though it’s worth noting Winston Peters still hasn’t replied to David Seymour.

Does this meeting mean the coalition talks are progressing at pace and we could see a government formed quick smart?

Short answer no. There’s still a lot to get through.

How quickly things move will depend a great deal on how willing National is to say yes to its support parties’ demands - or how quickly it’s willing to meet in the middle.

Beyond that Christopher Luxon will need to agree, disagree or compromise on ACT’s wish list then do the same with NZ First’s.

After that there’s still the big question of who gets which jobs including Deputy Prime Minister.

Then - and this could be where it gets really tricky - both smaller parties will need to agree to what National has offered the other. ACT will need to be happy with what NZ First is getting out of the deal and vice versa.

Beyond that there’s still the matter of the parties’ boards signing off on the deals. This should, in theory, be a swifter, more ceremonial rubber stamping but it all still takes time.

So while this rapprochement is a giant step in terms of NZ First finally dropping its stubborn refusal to even reply to ACT, it’s a small step for the progress of the coalition talks more generally.