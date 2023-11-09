Labour investigates bullying complaint against MP Ginny Andersen

Ginny Andersen is at the centre of bullying allegations.

Labour MP and former police minister Ginny Andersen is the subject of a complaint alleging she bullied a teenage volunteer over three years.

The party is now investigating after the teenager’s mother wrote to President Jill Day.

Stuff understands she alleges Andersen “yelled” at the young woman and her brother, at the party’s Lower Hutt election night event, made them feel uncomfortable, pushed them to leave and was aggressive.

The mother alleges Andersen was angry she hadn’t knocked on enough doors during the campaign. Andersen lost her Hutt South seat to National’s Chris Bishop.

She goes on to list other alleged incidents over a three-year period, in which the volunteer was belittled, and shouted at for choosing a family trip over working for the MP.

The mother claims she approached Andersen about another bullying issue in the local electorate committee, which was ‘brushed under the carpet.’

In a statement, Andersen said: “I'm aware a complaint has been made about comments I've made in the past. I'm really sorry if my comments caused hurt.

“I'm committed to fully engage in the Labour Party process to resolve the matter.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/The Post Ginny Andersen at Labour’s election night wtch party.

Earlier this year, former minister Kiri Allan was at the centre of bullying allegations after Stuff revealed that senior public servants complained about workplace relations in her Beehive office.

Four senior public service staff spoke publicly, including one who said she “yelled and screamed” so loudly, staff in the office heard the telephone call.

Allan denied the allegations. A few weeks later, the justice minister was charged with careless use of a motor vehicle and refusing to accompany an enforcement officer after a late night car smash on July 23.

She has pleaded not guilty to the latter charge, and will appear in court on Friday.

Do you know more? Contact andrea.vance@stuff.co.nz

Andersen entered Parliament in 2017, but failed to rise under Jacinda Ardern’s leadership. But the MP is said to be close to new leader Chris Hipkins and in March was promoted to police minister after Stuart Nash resigned the portfolio.

She took on justice after Allan’s resignation.

In August, Andersen criticised National’s leader Christopher Luxon for refusing to expel MP Tim van de Molen, after he was found to have threatened then-Transport Committee chair Shanan Halbert.