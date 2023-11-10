Governor-General to extend caretaker government until new government formed

Incoming MPs in Parliament as part of their induction.

The Labour caretaker Government will be extended on Saturday by Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro, until a new government is formed.

As Nanaia Mahuta was not re-elected into Parliament, Grant Robertson is stepping in as Foreign Minister and Disarmament Minister, while Willie Jackson will be Associate Māori Development Minister.

If a caretaker minister has stopped being an MP, they can only be a minister for 28 days after.

Outgoing Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said “given the writ has not yet been returned due to recounts and negotiations to form a new Government are progressing, the simplest solution is to roll over the current caretaker arrangements for a little bit longer”.

If current ministers were not reappointed, they would have had to leave office at 11.59pm Saturday.

Wait a second: How could that happen?

You can think of a ministerial warrant a little like a job description. It is a formal piece of paper, granted by the governor-general, that sets out a minister’s responsibilities, powers and duties.

Without it, ministers do not have the legal authority to do their job.

On Saturday, all current ministerial warrants will expire and – with the incoming National, Act and NZ First coalition still in talks – that would have left Kiwis without a government.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF NZ First leader Winston Peters talks to reporters.

There’s an easy fix to this problem: the Governor-General can grant an extension.

The Prime Minister's office earlier confirmed that Mahuta will not be reappointed come Saturday, and until now she has been doing an important job.

As foreign affairs minister, Mahuta has been the point person for negotiating the return of 21 New Zealanders and family members trapped in Gaza.

So far, only one of those 21 Kiwis have been granted approval to leave. More than 10,000 people have been killed since the conflict flared between Israel and Hamas a month ago.