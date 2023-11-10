Ministers are set to lose their jobs tomorrow, but we are not ready

Incoming MPs in Parliament as part of their induction.

The clock is ticking for incoming prime minister Christopher Luxon to form New Zealand's next government as ministerial warrants are set to expire late Saturday night.

The could mean the caretaker Government may have to change foreign minister, amid an urgent effort to rescue Kiwis from war-torn Gaza.

Wait a second: How could that happen? And what is a ministerial warrant, anyway?

You can think of a ministerial warrant a little like a job description. It is a formal piece of paper, granted by the governor-general, that sets out a minister’s responsibilities, powers and duties.

Without it, ministers do not have the legal authority to do their job.

On Saturday, all current ministerial warrants will expire and – with the incoming National, Act and NZ First coalition still in talks – that leaves Kiwis without a government.

There’s an easy fix to this problem: the Governor-General can grant an extension.

Chippy stays in his office, Grant Roberston is still the finance minister and Jan Tinetti is still in charge of Education – all until incoming PM Luxon is ready to jump in the driver's seat.

However, one person will not keep on doing their job; the minister of foreign affairs, Nanaia Mahuta, wasn’t re-elected in the 2023 election.

She removed herself from Labour’s list and put all her eggs on the winning Hauraki Waikato seat – which she lost.

The Prime Minister's office has confirmed that Mahuta will not be reappointed come Saturday, and until now she has been doing an important job.

As foreign affairs minister, Mahuta has been the point person for negotiating the return of 21 New Zealanders and family members trapped in Gaza.

So far, only one of those 21 Kiwis have been granted approval to leave. More than 10,000 people have been killed since the conflict flared between Israel and Hamas a month ago.

New Zealand needs a head of foreign affairs, and on Thursday the Prime Minister Chris Hipkins’ office confirmed they’ve got a back-up plan.

If a new government is not sorted before the weekend, senior Labour MP Grant Robertson will temporarily take up the job.

He’ll be sworn in as acting foreign minister and take on all of Mahuta’s responsibilities until the new government is ready to go.

The caretaker government will continue on until Luxon is ready to take up the reins.