Newsable: Is the Pacific’s anti-nuclear stance under threat?

There is concern the nuclear issue will become more prominent again in the Pacific.

Nuclear testing in the south Pacific may have ended 50 years ago, but the impact of those tests is reverberating around this week’s Pacific Forum in the Cook Islands.

Concern is growing over Australia’s AUKUS submarine deal and Japan’s discharge of Fukushima wastewater - almost four decades after a treaty was signed to keep the South Pacific nuclear-free.

The AUKUS deal would see nuclear-powered submarines travelling through pacific waters, something Victoria University senior lecturer Dr Iati Iati told Newsable is causing concern amongst Australia’s pacific neighbours.

“There is a disparity in terms of who gets to do what in the Pacific and when you touch on an issue like nuclear, which is very sensitive to the region, we get problems because there's lack of transparency.”

“Within the current geopolitical competition, Australia really needs the Pacific on side… [so] the nuclear issue is going to be a sticking point”, he said.

Bruce Mackay / STUFF It is 50 years since Noeline Colman’s late husband, MP Fraser Colman, travelled to Mururoa to protest French nuclear testing.

But Dr Iati Iati said other major talking points will also be on the table when leaders meet.

“The focus is going to be on those two priorities that were set out in the Boe Declaration: climate change and geopolitical competition.”

