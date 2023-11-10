'It will be hard work': Former PM Jim Bolger’s warning for Christopher Luxon

Former National Prime Minister Jim Bolger looks back at 1996 coalition agreement for the first time in decades.

Tova O’Brien is Stuff’s Chief Political Correspondent and host of the political podcast, Tova.

ANALYSIS: To help predict the future, it pays to look to the past in New Zealand politics, especially when figures so prominent in our political history - like Winston Peters - are still so influential all these decades on.

The last four weeks since the election has been an exercise in tea-leaf reading, but who better to help decipher the fronds for us than those who have been there, done that.

Jim Bolger and Helen Clark have the t-shirts.

So what can we glean from our extended conversations with them on this week’s episode of the Tova podcast: Working with Winston.

David White/Stuff Working with Winston – the inside word from Jim Bolger and Helen Clark

Labour still in the game?

Firstly - a bombshell reckon from Clark - that even though Peters and Labour ruled each other out, she still thinks Peters has options and could conceivably go to Labour.

Clark says, if the negotiations really broke down Peters has another option, she says it's not palatable, it's one he said he doesn't like, but in the end, “anything's possible.”

The numbers would add up for Labour, Green, Te Pāti Māori and NZ First, “so that should keep the others on their toes, they shouldn't take anything for granted,” Clark told Tova.

Phil Reid/Stuff Winston Peters and Helen Clark in 2005

She thinks a confidence and supply arrangement - like the one she had with Peters in 2005 - would be more likely but there is a nuclear option available to Peters too.

In 1996, Clark remembers Peters saying during the campaign he wouldn’t return a “National government” but then when he did go on to return a National government, he argued it was a “National/NZ First government” which was different.

As Peters so often reminds us, words matter.

Stuff/Stuff Jim Bolger reveals what it was like working with Winston over muffins and coffee

Dealing with Peters

Both former Prime Ministers firmly agree that when dealing with Winston Peters respect and professionalism are the hallmarks of a successful working relationship.

Clark thinks a big part of Peters choosing Bolger over her in 1996 had to do with the respect Peters had for Bolger and others in his caucus - alongside the roles and policy concessions Peters was able to secure from National.

She also says the key to strong and stable government with Peters, comes down to whether all sides behave professionally.

Stuff Former Labour Prime Minister Helen Clark talks to Tova O'Brien.

On whether that respect cuts both ways, Bolger does make the point that how Peters announces who he’s anointing as Prime Minister - to the media before the leaders themselves - that’s not how Bolger himself would do it, but that’s Peters’ style and he thinks we’re likely to see something similar this time round.

Ministerial roles

On positions, again this is where Clark thinks she and Labour fell short in 1996 - not offering up enough or getting creative with the Treasurer role.

This time round, Bolger thinks there’s a chance we could see a return of the Treasurer and that it’s entirely probable National’s Nicola Willis will get the Deputy Prime Minister role - not Peters or David Seymour.

Clark though thinks Peters is in a unique position to demand that deputy position.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Party leaders David Seymour, Christopher Luxon, Winston Peters still working away at forming a government

Governing agreement

From our two Prime Ministers, there’s disagreement on the agreement we might see or which works best.

Bolger and Peters’ coalition agreement was a 70 plus page tome, Clark’s confidence and supply ran to just 6 pages.

Bolger says maybe they did too much but substantive detail on policies is important, “you need quite a detailed understanding otherwise you will have obvious disputes.”

John Nicholson/Stuff Prime Minister Jim Bolger in 1991 announcing the dismissal of Winston Peters from Cabinet, watch the video above to hear Bolger talk about that time now

Clark, on the other hand, says history showed the incredibly detailed agreements were not a good idea, “because inevitably it was a compromise between the two so neither side really agreed with a lot of it.”

She thinks they learned from that and the much less detailed agreements worked far better.

How long until we finally have a government?

On how long we could be sitting in this limbo land, how long the negotiations might last, Bolger *gulp* says “don’t rule it out” - that like 1996 we could still be chugging into December, two months after election day, before we have a government.

“What most people don't realise is that it’s complex - and this time more complex with two smaller parties rather than one.”

Helen Clark and Alliance Leader Jim Anderton after coalition talks in 1999

Winston Peters - the person

And what about Winston - the man?

“You’ve got a very experienced and smart political leader,” Bolger says, “anybody who went into negotiations with Winston thinking he's a pushover would be totally foolish. Stupid would be a better word.”

Clark’s favourite trait of Peters’ is one we all know well, “that kind of cheeky smile and sense of humour,” she says she’s always found that quite amusing.

David White/Stuff Winston Peters and his “cheeky smile”

His worst trait, however, according to Clark, “some of the wagons that he’s hitched to his train.”

This election Peters’ candidates included anti-vaxers and his third most senior MP is ex-Hobson’s Pledge.

The upshot?

Let’s end on some parting words from former National Prime Minister Jim Bolger to our next National Prime Minister Christopher Luxon:

“It will be hard work, there’s no question that Christopher Luxon’s going to think running an airline was really easy by comparison to this.”

But Bolger thinks he has the skills to do it.

To hear to the full interviews with Jim Bolger and Helen Clark on this week’s episode of Tova: Working with Winston, listen here.