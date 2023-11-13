Ministry leak: Christmas party hit, plans for voluntary redundancy ahead of new government

Christopher Luxon bats away a reporter who asked after details of calls with Winston Peters and David Seymour.

A leaked email from the Chief Executive of one of the country’s biggest government departments shows cuts are already underway as some staff and officials fear for their jobs ahead of the incoming government.

All the parties which will make up the next government - National, ACT and New Zealand First - talked about cutting “wasteful spending” in what National called the “bloated bureaucracy”.

An email leaked to Stuff that was sent to Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) staff from boss Carolyn Tremain shows that cuts and changes are being made, with more set to follow if the department is forced to downsize.

They insist these are down to the Labour government’s direction.

The changes include a 15% reduction of all discretionary spending, exploring a voluntary redundancy process and getting rid of the $27 per person funding for end of year functions.

Separately, MBIE insists it has not started work on erasing te reo Māori from its branding.

Tom Pullar-Strecker/Stuff An email sent to Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment staff from boss Carolyn Tremain shows cuts and changes are being made.

The Public Service Association, which represents 90,000 public servants, says MBIE’s move is alarming.

“The fact that agencies like MBIE are already preparing for the directives that will come from the new government even before it’s formed is alarming for all public service workers. Many are feeling anxious given the sweeping statements made during the election campaign," PSA National Secretary Kerry Davies told Stuff.

In a statement, MBIE said the cuts were in response to the savings targets imposed by the outgoing Labour government and being mindful of the cost of living crisis.

Ross Giblin/Stuff MBIE’s chief executive Carolyn Tremain says the ministry will have conversations with the new government when it is formed.

“This work to date has been based on the targets and expectations set by the current Government. We will have conversations with the new Government when it is formed on how we have worked to date to achieve the fiscal savings target,” Tremain told Stuff.

In late August, just ahead of the election campaign, Labour’s Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced $4b in public service savings including cutting back on contractors and consultants and trimming agencies’ baselines by 1 and 2% of which MBIE faced the largest cut at $110.8m

But further changes being considered may be in anticipation of the new government making good on its “cut the waste” campaign rhetoric; in the email, Tremain says “we are preparing for change” and that “this is inevitable as we get ready to support a new government and new Ministers”.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Government departments are preparing for the incoming government.

Job cuts

The email discusses “media speculation about how many jobs might go across the public service with a change in government and some of this coverage has mentioned MBIE.”

“I want to be clear with you that as yet no decisions have been made about changes to particular programmes of work. We will provide advice to new Ministers and support them to deliver on the decisions they make,” Tremain wrote.

But the ministry appears to be preparing for job cuts. “We are also exploring the development of a voluntary redundancy process. If this is needed, this will be targeted,” the email says.

Staffing numbers are already being reduced through attrition, according to the email. “We are deliberately not recruiting for all vacancies at the moment and as you will be aware, limiting our use of contractors and consultants.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff ACT Party leader David Seymour targeted MBIE as a “wasteful bureaucracy”.

MBIE insists this is not a recruitment freeze only that it is “being mindful of some recruitment” and looking at where some vacancies could be closed and pausing filling some roles.

ACT Leader David Seymour wants to see 15,000 state sector jobs cut and has repeatedly pointed to MBIE as the prime example of wasteful bureaucracy.

He says MBIE has increased its workforce by 64% and in a press release in August promised to get rid of half its staff:

“It wastes hundreds of millions of dollars and is actually an obstacle to business, innovation, and employment. The Minister who inherits MBIE will need to issue many Stop Work Notices to its chief executive. ACT would aim to reduce the number of staff at MBIE by up to 50 per cent.”

The PSA says it will urge the new government to think very carefully about the cuts being planned, “The PSA will be working hard to persuade new Ministers the course they look set to be embarking on will be damaging for the economy and many communities.”

Christmas hit

MBIE blames Labour’s savings targets and also the need to be mindful of the tighter economic environment New Zealand is operating in for its decision not to provide an end-of year function subsidy.

The department’s axing the $27 per person contribution to attend an end of year Christmas function.

stuff MBIE has decided not to provide the end of year function subsidy.

“In the current economic climate and at a time where some families will not be able to afford Christmas, it is the appropriate call to make,” Tremain emailed staff. “I still encourage people to get together to reflect on the year, with an option that best works for you and your team” - except staff will now have to pick up the whole tab.

In an attempt to reassure staff, Tremain told them, “I do want to acknowledge that this was a difficult decision for SLT to make and it is not in any way a reflection on all you have done this year.”

Spending cuts

As an example of the 15% cuts to discretionary spending, the Chief Executive says everyone should be using on-site meeting rooms for team sessions where possible and not to book off-site venues at a cost.

“SLT [Senior Leadership Team] held one of our regular planning sessions on Tuesday out at Mā Wai Hakona, our regional hub in Upper Hutt.”

Changes to te reo Māori?

Stuff has been told by sources in the public service that conversations are already underway about the use of te reo Māori and whether to continue using “Aotearoa New Zealand” or just “New Zealand” under the new government.

An MBIE staffer said other Māori initiatives have also been put on hold until direction from the incoming government is confirmed, a claim MBIE has denied.

National’s Chris Luxon has said he wants an “English first” approach for government departments with dual-language names because most New Zealanders speak English and not all understand te reo.

Whereas NZ First’s Winston Peters has promised to erase all Māori names from government departments.

MBIE insists it’s not nixing te reo. “We have not stopped any initiatives, made changes to branding or our use of te reo Māori”.