Labour MP Ginny Andersen formally apologises after bullying accusation

Labour MP Ginny Andersen has formally apologised to a complainant who accused her of bullying a teenage volunteer over a period of three years.

Last week the party confirmed it was investigating the complaint.

It described Andersen yelling at the complainant’s teenage daughter and son on election night when she lost her electorate seat, accusing them of not doing enough door-knocking.

Another allegation was the MP yelled at the young woman over the phone, after she told Andersen she could not help with volunteering because she was going on a family holiday.

Labour Party president Jill Day said Andersen had provided a written apology, as requested by the complainant.

“The complainant has advised us that from their perspective the complaint has now been resolved,” Day said in a statement.

Andersen has contested the Hutt South seat for Labour since 2017. The seat was won by National’s Chris Bishop in that election with 47.88% of votes to Andersen’s 44.15%, but she entered Parliament on Labour’s list.

She won the seat off him in the 2020 “red wave” with 50% of the votes to Bishop's 41.6%, but lost it again in 2023 with 41.28% to Bishop’s 44.36%.