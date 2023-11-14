Tova O’Brien: Christopher Luxon’s inexperience costs him international power play

The National Party leader and Prime Minister-elect said this is an "important week" for coalition talks.

ANALYSIS: “There’ll be another APEC.”

And with those words, Christopher Luxon choked back his first heaped serving of humble pie, having been dealt an early bruising lesson by playing in the sandpit with the big kids.

Whatever Luxon’s opening offer was to his respective coalition partners, it clearly didn’t pass muster. It wasn’t enough for the prime minister-elect to safely meet his foolhardy self-imposed APEC deadline.

As Jacinda Ardern and Labour can attest, being in coalition with Winston Peters and NZ First means actually being in coalition, it means compromise, it means consultation – and if those three c’s aren’t met, brace for a healthy dose of the three h’s: humility, hubris and humiliation.

Being in coalition means not getting ahead of your prospective coalition partners and telling the world: yeah, sweet as, no sweat, we’ll have this deal done and dusted in time to ensure my first act as prime minister is shaking hands with the president of the US of A at the APEC summit like a boss.

Being in coalition means not making assumptions about your negotiating prowess, not setting deadlines for your negotiating partners, not forgetting that their policies and principles are as important to them as yours are to you.

When Luxon came out of the traps two weeks ago, the day the special votes were finally returned, saying, “I would really like to go [to APEC], I think there’d be really good advantages in me being there,” he sealed his fate.

Luxon and National assumed their opening offer – and the negotiations it would lead to – would be good enough to get him to the summit in San Francisco.

It wasn’t.

They also assumed the offer would be good enough to get their feted tax cuts, paid for with a foreign buyers’ tax, across the line. NZ First’s Shane Jones is now telling Stuff there are a few “jagged edges” around tax to work through and, in return, Luxon is mute on anything to do with foreign buyers.

The three leaders – Luxon, Peters and David Seymour – haven’t even managed to get around a table in the same room together yet, though that could be on the cards tomorrow when they all regroup in Wellington.

In fact, on Monday, none of the politicians involved met face to face. There were phone calls and their staff met in person, so progress was made, but portfolio allocations haven’t even been locked in yet.

Peters made a point on the campaign of repeatedly raising Luxon’s inexperience and therefore the need for Peters to guide this young buck through the wild woodlands of politics.

That inexperience is now being discussed – and mocked – by people around Parliament who are important enough to Luxon that he should take note.

When entering a negotiation, you might expect the biggest party with the strongest hand to come in low and work up to the demands of the smaller parties, in theory meeting somewhere in the middle.

That approach would probably be considered reasonable to most people – and was no doubt not an issue for ACT – but Peters is not most people.

Everyone laughed when Luxon said he didn’t know Peters during the Newshub leaders’ debate – and sure, it was funny.

But it was also true.

Luxon was voted into Parliament at the 2020 election, the same time Peters was voted out of Parliament.

Luxon may have thought all his experience with “mergers and acquisitions”, which he keeps reminding us about, would have put him in good stead to form a government, to negotiate with a 40-year-veteran of politics who played a key role in forming three other governments.

He thought wrong.

Labour learnt this lesson the hard way too. In 2018, having eked out from the then Justice Minister Andrew Little that the Government was planning to repeal the three strikes law, I put it on the news.

The problem was that Little hadn’t yet taken it to Cabinet, hadn’t yet received the kingmaker’s royal assent.

So what did Peters do? He taught Little and Labour a lesson and killed their plans to repeal the law.

Remember, this was around the same time the governing parties were engaging in a passive-aggressive public squabble about what they should even be called – the Labour government, the Labour-led government, the Labour-NZ First government and so on.

The lesson is: don’t get ahead of Peters, and don’t treat him any less than he feels he deserves to be treated.

Different people will have different views on whether he deserves that deference, but that’s by the by when you need the man – especially as much as Luxon does.

Luxon needs to start grovelling, to kiss the ring, if he wants to get this government up and running – and keep it running for the full three years.

At the very least, he needed to show up with an offer better befitting Peters’ position and person and not put a deadline on how long it would take him to snag the stag.

A rookie mistake from Luxon, but the embarrassment of missing APEC after a very public RSVP should be enough to satisfy Peters that the lesson has been learnt.