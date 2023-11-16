Tova Podcast: Job cuts by Xmas at Stats NZ, leaked document shows

Former State Services Commissioner Iain Rennie offers insights on looming cuts to the public sector to Tova O'Brien for her Stuff podcast, Tova.

On December 5 - as the country swings into a present-buying, tree-decorating frenzy - dozens of staff at Stats NZ will be learning if they’ve lost their jobs.

The Tova podcast has been leaked a consultation document sent to affected staff at the government department proposing a restructure and job cuts.

Around 60 jobs face substantive changes, with the vast majority likely to be disestablished.

A source within Stats NZ said staff felt the layoffs before Christmas were being done to appease an incoming government.

Stats did not directly address Tova’s question about whether that was true - if the changes were being made in anticipation of the incoming government’s proposed cuts.

Instead, Chief Executive Mark Sowden pointed to the 2023 Census winding down, the 2028 Census being more “integrated” and the need for Stats NZ to manage its budget for the current year and into the future.

“We have started a journey to reimagine the way we collect and produce data and statistics for generations to come, fully honouring our role and responsibilities as data stewards for Aotearoa New Zealand,” Sowden said.

Former State Services Commissioner Iain Rennie told the Tova podcast that there will likely be some forms of redundancy across the public sector over the next 12 to 18 months but that it might be fewer than people expect.

“Ministries tend to work really hard to avoid making people redundant unless that's absolutely necessary, so they use things like cancelling vacancies, using turnover, maybe voluntary redundancy opportunities. But I think it's likely that there will be some forms of redundancy, we just don't know where, how much or over what period of time,” said Rennie.

On Monday, Stuff revealed the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment was also making changes and cuts, including cutting funding for staff end of year Christmas functions and exploring a voluntary redundancy scheme.

In an attempt to make savings, Stats NZ has already frozen recruitment, restricted travel, reduced the travel budget by half, leased parts of their offices, extended the Christmas close down period to get staff leave down and cut funding for Christmas functions.

But it wasn’t enough, staff were told in the consultation document - jobs had to go: “Given our most significant cost is our personnel costs, and having exhausted all other cost-savings options, we now need to look at our structure and our roles.”

The department most impacted is People and Culture, where it is proposed that 17 roles face substantive change with most disestablished.

The other areas most affected are from the Data System Leadership Team, the Transformation, Strategy, People and Resources team and six roles from the Executive and Senior Leadership Teams.

In a statement, Sowden told Tova that the changes wouldn’t impact the products and services it provides but said Stats needed to do things differently with people wanting more and new data, faster.

“We have begun devising greater efficiencies and processes in our systems to better serve the needs of all communities, iwi and government partners.” said Sowden.

The consultation document paints a stark picture of the department’s finances.

It says the job cuts and restructure are needed to help balance the books, and its forecast expenditure is $10m higher than budgeted - even after the reductions that have already been made.

And that’s just to make good on the savings imposed by the outgoing Labour Government.

“In the 2024/2025 financial year the full year impact of these savings will go some way towards realising the 1% target baseline savings of $2,470,000 required by the outgoing Government.”

Stats NZ told Tova the leadership team is doing everything it can to support its people during the process: “I ask that our people are given the time and space they need to navigate this period. It is vitally important they are treated with dignity, courtesy and respect during this time of change.”

Stats employees that spoke to Tova felt teams that had been singled out by the incoming government - like communications staff - were being targeted in the restructure.

