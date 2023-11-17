Tova O’Brien: One of the most stunning and humiliating displays of political brinkmanship

Tova O’Brien is Stuff’s chief political correspondent and host of the political podcast, Tova.

OPINION: Jacinda Ardern’s face would harden, her eyes narrow and her reply would be returned in the most excoriating tone imaginable.

You knew it was coming. Hell, you brought it upon yourself.

Because this was the treatment journalists came to expect between 2017 and 2020 from the then Prime Minister, any time questions arose which suggested her coalition partner, Winston Peters, was calling the shots, that the tail may have been wagging the dog, that she’d lost control of her government.

It was withering.

And it was worth it, the questions were warranted.

Winston did misbehave, he did act out to remind Labour he wasn’t to be trifled with, that he commanded respect.

But in hindsight, that was nuthin’.

Ardern ruled that cabinet and ran that coalition with an iron fist compared to this week’s frankly jaw-dropping display of simpering servitude from National.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Winston Peters and Jacinda Ardern sign the coalition agreement in Parliament

If any uncertainty existed last week, as to who was in charge of this pantomime that has become our incoming government, it was swiftly cleared up in the diamond clarity of Tuesday night.

A grown up. A 53-year-old man. A former chief executive of our national airline. The Prime Minister-elect of our entire country.

You can imagine the scene: sitting in his Wellington apartment, view of the Beehive out the window, reaching for his Pepsi-max, taking a knee and chugging back his pride, the effervescence of the bubbles barely helping the jagged edges go down.

Pride successfully swallowed, he returned to Wellington airport - at which he’d arrived just twelve hours earlier - to board the last flight that night back to Auckland - which he’d left just that morning in the hope of a three-way meeting with his future government chums.

Supplied Winston Peters, Christopher Luxon, David Seymour finally got into a room together on Wednesday

You know the reason by now. It’s already etched onto the parchment of New Zealand political history.

The moment the country’s most experienced politician ghosted one of its least experienced, in one of the most stunning and humiliating displays of political brinkmanship.

We could dish a serve to David Seymour here too - the third player in this tumultuous troika - he too flew back to Auckland on the last flight, having arrived in Wellington on one of the first flights that same day.

He, too, had been expecting a meeting with Luxon and Peters in Wellington.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff ACT party leader David Seymour arrive at Auckland Domestic Airport at 9pm having left there that same morning around 7am

But here’s where it gets even worse for our new PM.

Bearing in mind that Luxon is the key interlocutor, the chief intermediary between Peters and Seymour, who do you suppose is responsible for these crossed wires? For these assumptions, Peters would follow the two men down country like a little lamb.

Seymour was merely collateral damage following yet another rookie mistake from Luxon.

Already Peters had taught him a lesson about getting ahead of the process, after Luxon proclaimed he was keen to go to APEC, fully sworn in as new PM, before actually securing a deal with his future partners.

Stuff Christopher Luxon, Winston Peters and David Seymour have been in coalition talks in a bid to form a government.

Peters swiftly put paid to that.

A senior Labour MP close to the negotiations and government in 2017 told me: “this is absolute bullshit”, incredulous that a new government had not yet been formed.

That was Monday.

I got another text when Luxon did his u-ey back up to Auckland: Oh my god, this is turning into a total farce.

I mean Labour would say that, but they’re not wrong.

Another text, “they’ve obviously pissed Winston off. He does this kind of thing to make a point.”

Twice already, Chris Luxon has had to eat humble pie, twice he’s had to hurry along when Winston Peters has snapped his fingers, and snipped “garcon!”, and this is before we even have a government yet.

If Ardern thought she had it bad with three years of journalists asking who was actually pulling the strings in government, Luxon’s about to get it worse.

I can already picture his face hardening, eyes narrowing, the excoriating tone.

Problem is, after all this, it’s going to be far harder to make his case.