Former National and ACT advisor Matthew Hooton has explained what he understands to be the biggest issues between National, ACT and NZ First.

National MP Chris Bishop said it was technically true that coalition negotiations with ACT and NZ First only had “hours” to go.

“Well, I mean, that’s true. He said ‘a few more hours,’” Bishop said, referring to comments by NZ First leader Winston Peters. “Time goes on. Hours have passed. So there will be a few more hours.”