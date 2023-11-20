Will we ever get a government? Coalition negotiations enter 17th day

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters arrives at the Cordis Hotel for negotiations with Christopher Luxon.

There are up to three "difficult" and "complex" issues left for the incoming governing parties to get through, with discussions set to continue Monday.

Both incoming prime minister Christopher Luxon and NZ First leader Winston Peters left The Cordis Hotel on Sunday looking slightly less chipper than when they arrived for their meeting, with Luxon saying he anticipated being in Auckland for at least the next few days.

He had previously indicated any announcement once a deal had been formed would be made in Wellington.

"We've got a couple of issues, I'd call it one, two, or three maybe issues, one or two," he said. "They're tough and they're complex, and we're going to continue talking about them.

"I'm in the room with those leaders making sure that we can deal with serious issues for New Zealanders."

Leaving the Cordis on Sunday afternoon, Luxon said his meeting with Peters was "helpful", adding the rest of the day’s meetings would be online or over the phone rather than in person.

Peters had already met with ACT leader David Seymour on Sunday morning, and Seymour had spoken to Luxon over the phone.

FIONA GOODALL/Stuff New Zealand prime minster elect Christopher Luxon and Nicola Willis arrive for negotiations with Winston Peters at the Cordis Hotel.

Asked if he anticipated another three-way meeting soon, Peters said it was "entirely possible".

He left his meeting with Luxon after about an hour and a half. Asked if they’d made any progress on the outstanding issues, Peters said: “I sure hope so”.

“We’ve always been positive in these negotiations,” he said. “They’re not easy. They’re complex. It’s about after all...a country that is a democracy.”

Earlier on Sunday, Peters had said they were making progress, adding: “I know people are waiting for an answer, and it seems to be an urgent matter, that’s what it takes”.

According to polling released exclusively to Stuff and the Tova podcast last week, the public is fed up with how long negotiations are taking.

The negotiations passed a significant milestone on Thursday, 13 days after the official vote count was released. In 2017, Ardern, the Greens, and Peters sealed a deal to form a government just 12 days after the official results. Today marks 17 days since the official vote count.

During the 2017 negotiations, Peters was playing both sides; talking with Labour and also with the Bill English-led National Party. In this election, Peters is negotiating only with the Christopher Luxon-led National Party.

The poll from Talbot Mills shows the public thinks these talks have dragged on for too long. The poll showed 60% of the nation thinks it is taking too long to form the next government.

Just 22% were happy, saying they don’t think these negotiations are dragging on. The remaining 18% were unsure. Talbot Mills polled just over 500 respondents online, and reported these results with a 4.1% margin of error.

Luxon was unapologetic when asked about why it had taken longer than the 2017 negotiations.

“It’s going to take as long as it takes,” Luxon said.

He said these were high-stakes talks, not just “selecting flatmates”.