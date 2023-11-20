Israel-Gaza ceasefire call will not help until certain conditions met - National

Chris Hipkins said it was "untenable" for his party to remain silent on the issue.

The National Party is accusing caretaker Prime Minister Chris Hipkins of playing politics over Gaza and says he did not consult them over calling for a ceasefire.

Hipkins says he sought an agreement from the National Party over the call but was unsuccessful.

National says it supports the goal, but says Hipkins' actions go against a long-standing bipartisan approach to foreign policy, and Hipkins' statement that he had consulted National was "not entirely true".

Its foreign affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee told Morning Report on Monday there had been talk on Friday about changing New Zealand's position on a ceasefire.

National had asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for advice leading to a reconsideration on its position, subject to certain conditions being met, such as the release of the Israeli hostages and a five-day ceasefire to allow humanitarian aid to reach Gaza. This would be aligning New Zealand's position with that of Australia and Canada.

"At the end of the day, this is an absolutely terrible situation. No one could look at footage coming out of Gaza and not be moved by the plight of the Palestinian people."

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Gerry Brownlee says Hipkins' actions go against a long-standing bipartisan approach to foreign policy.

Brownlee said US diplomats were working with Kuwaitis to effect a ceasefire.

"Just calling for a ceasefire is not going to make it happen. We have to have a high degree of diplomacy, unfortunately, and all around that Israeli and Palestinian people are suffering.

"There has to be a whole process to go through and forgiveness on both sides to get to the points where there would be a ceasefire, but stating these conditions is a reasonable position.

Fatima Shbair/AP Palestinians look at destruction after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip in Khan Younis on Saturday.

"The whole situation is awful ... and it's very distressing to watch the footage. But there are very volatile parties in this and there are steps to an end of the hostage situation and enduring peace."

National was not in favour of calling for an absolute ceasefire, "because there needs to be some degree of desire on both parties in the current conflict to go into that ... and both parties [to meet] a number of conditions."