Tova Podcast: Is today the day? And why we should all care about the coalition sticking points

National's leader said the role of deputy prime minister was still a sticking point in negotiations.

ANALYSIS: It’s more likely than not that Thursday the 23rd of November is the day New Zealand’s first ever three-headed coalition government is finally locked in.

Sources have told the Tova podcast that the chance of reaching a deal today is over 50%.

That was bolstered by the arrival in Wellington of a who’s who of star players party to the negotiations.

National’s deputy Nicola Willis and 3IC Chris Bishop were first, then came NZ First’s Shane Jones followed by ACT’s David Seymour and deputy Brooke Van Velden.

And finally, news that Christopher Luxon was on one of the last flights out of Auckland, where meetings have been held for the last week and a bit, en route to Wellington, where the new government will be announced.

The only person missing in Wellington is Winston Peters.

Cabinet positions, including the hotly contested deputy prime minister role, are the final fish hooks to de-snag.

Willis revealed to Stuff that she was not in contention for the deputy role and thinks “Winston, David - they would do a great job as deputy prime minister”.

It’s almost certain that Willis will be New Zealand’s next finance minister, something Christopher Luxon has always maintained as a bottom line.

So what’s taken so long?

Deputy Prime Minister, Attorney General, The Treaty and tax.

Any single one of these issues is enormous. Throw all four into the mix and it’s no wonder it’s been 40 days since the election and New Zealand is still without a government.

This week on the Tova podcast we speak to some of the country’s pre-eminent experts on what has held up coalition negotiations at varying points.

They’ve been there, done that and represent parties across the political divide.

Grant Robertson on Deputy Prime Minister

On the current impasse of who’s going to get the deputy gig, the most recent holder of the role, Labour’s Grant Robertson, explains why it isn’t “largely ceremonial” as Luxon has said, “it’s actually quite an important role” that keeps you busy every day.

Robertson told Tova that “without a doubt” it makes life easier having a deputy from the same party as the prime minister.

“They're going to need to put aside some of their individual party views, if they don't, that's when things can start to go severely awry.”

Robertson says the concept of co-deputies “sounds like a pretty woke position for Winston and David to take.”

He believes that although it would be “entertaining”, the most serious aspect of the job is no joke and might require an understanding as to which deputy was more senior:

“If at any point the Prime Minister is incapacitated, and obviously that can happen very suddenly, the Deputy Prime Minister needs to step up. If there were two of them, it might be a little hard to know who was stepping up and definitely would create some constitutional difficulties.”

Chris Finlayson on Attorney General

There has been speculation that Seymour will get the role of Minister of States Services but that is unlikely according to a source. However, Peters as Attorney General isn’t off the cards.

Former National Party attorney general Chris Finlayson describes potential complications which could arise if you have someone in the role who’s not in the same party as the Prime Minister.

“It's very important that whoever is Attorney General, regardless of what party, that they are true to the principles of the Office of Attorney General, and are prepared to stand up not only to their adversaries, but also their friends.”

Asked whether it would be a conflict given that Serious Fraud Office allegations about donations used to support NZ First are still before the courts, Finlayson said, “every minister’s required to sit down as soon as they become a minister and one of the first things they have to do is work through their conflicts.”

Sir Geoffrey Palmer on the Treaty

Former Prime Minister Sir Geoffrey Palmer is one of the country’s foremost legal and academic experts on New Zealand’s constitution and believes the rationale for a Treaty referendum is “simple minded and wrong”.

Palmer told Tova the one law for all argument and Seymour saying it’s “gross” the idea that some people are born special and others aren’t based on race, is “arrant nonsense” and a misunderstanding of New Zealand history.

“We want to live in peace and stability in New Zealand. We don't want to have division. Because when you have division and polarisation, you get the situation that arose in Trump's United States.”

Peter Dunne on Tax

On the issue which is arguably of greatest concern for the National Party, tax, former revenue minister under Sir John Key, Peter Dunne lays out the options he believes National will be exploring to pay for its tax cuts without a foreign buyers’ tax.

But borrowing more, a stamp duty, excessive public service cuts or delaying the backpocket boost will all result in political collateral damage for the government.

Dunne told Tova that National will desperately be looking for other ways to raise money to deliver on tax cuts, “if they pull back from it and say, ‘we can't quite do it this way, we can't quite do that way’, then it will confirm for a lot of people that the whole thing was a bit of a con right from the outset.”

To hear the full interviews with Grant Robertson, Chris Finlayson, Sir Geoffrey Palmer and Peter Dunne, and to better understand why those sticking points are so significant, listen to Tova when the podcast drops at 4pm.