Tova podcast: The final sticking point of coalition talks? Who will be deputy PM?

Winston Peters or David Seymour?

It’s likely that one (or both – no one’s giving a straight answer to some straight questions) of these men will be New Zealand’s next deputy prime minister.

But deciding who has proved one of the final hurdles to forming the next government.

Along with tax and a Treaty referendum, it’s one of the major constitutional and political sticking points that have seen the wait for a coalition deal drag into tomorrow (and maybe beyond?).

Throw in the role of attorney-general and the complexities of keeping that job free from political manouevring, and those sticking points cut to the heart of what defines our modern democracy.

It's big stuff and Stuff's Tova podcast needed some big brains from across the political spectrum to explain how all this works, why it matters and even point out some pitfalls for incoming Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and co.

One is Labour’s Grant Robertson, our most recent deputy prime minister. The others are former PM Sir Geoffrey Palmer, former Attorney-General Chris Finlayson and former Revenue Minister Peter Dunne.

On the new episode of Tova, out now, Robertson discussed the significance of the role after Luxon downplayed its importance, saying it was “largely ceremonial when I'm not there”.

In response, Seymour told Stuff it was a role he would take seriously, and which would “potentially involve a lot of very hard work”.

Robertson told Tova being deputy prime minister isn’t “largely ceremonial... It’s actually quite an important role” that keeps you busy every day.

On the prospect of Peters and Seymour becoming co-deputies, Robertson was sceptical. He said the concept “sounds like a pretty woke position for Winston and David to take”.

Although the idea of the two men – traditionally far from easy political bedfellows – being co-deputies was “entertaining”, Robertson said the most serious aspect of the job was no joke and might require an understanding as to which deputy was more senior.

“If at any point the Prime Minister is incapacitated, and obviously that can happen very suddenly, the deputy prime minister needs to step up. If there were two of them, it might be a little hard to know who was stepping up and definitely would create some constitutional difficulties.”

Then outgoing Prime Minister Chris Hipkins weighed in. Speaking to Stuff, he criticised the suggestion that Seymour and Peters could share the role and said Luxon was wrong to call it a "ceremonial" position.

Luxon did not provide an update on the deputy prime minister when he arrived at Parliament to continue talks this morning.

"At the moment, we have got a little bit more work to do this morning and then hopefully we will be in a good place," he told Newshub.

And so the wait goes on.

Listen to the full interviews with Robertson, Palmer, Dunne and Finlayson