More money in cannabis than tobacco, advocates say ahead of repeal

The cannabis market is said to be worth $1.5 billion and proponents of reform say there is money to be made in a safe, regulated legal cannabis regime, a regime advocates say would bring both economic and social benefits to New Zealand.

As a country, New Zealand has one of the highest rates of cannabis use in the world, with around 52% of New Zealanders aged between 15 and 45 admitting to having used cannabis at some point, while 16% describe themselves as current users.

Chris Fowlie of cannabis law reform group Norml NZ says the amount of money cannabis could bring in would depend on how a legal cannabis regime was structured, but that there was more money to be made from cannabis than tobacco.

TOM LEE/STUFF/Waikato Times The legal cannabis market is said to be worth $1.5 billion.

“Unlike tobacco where it's literally a dying market and the numbers are dwindling, cannabis is booming all around the world because people recognise it is a safer alternative and that it can be managed really well when you legalise it,” Fowlie says.

Joseph Boden is a Professor of Psychological Medicine at the University of Otago, and he says the government could do what they want to do with tobacco with cannabis and raise just as much money.

“They could have done exactly what they wanted to do and raised at least a very large amount of revenue by going ahead and legalising cannabis in some way. But that would have caused them to have to turn around their view on drug use being wrong,” Boden says.

There are options for how a legal cannabis regime could be set up in New Zealand, and one which balances economic concerns with social benefits is favoured by Fowlie.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Chris Fowlie of Norml NZ.

“We were pushing for a halfway approach where you could have some legal regulated access, but you don't have a full commercial model that the referendum had. We do believe you've got to have some controls around it and if you can take some tax while you're doing it, that's fair enough.”

Fowlie points to a model that is being used in Germany and compares it to the West Auckland Liquor Licencing Trust.

“There you have non-profit cannabis social clubs that control the distribution. It's not overly commercial, but people still get access to it, and you're putting the profits back into the community. You feed the taxes back into local projects, schools, police, all that kind of thing and everyone wins,” Fowlie says.

For both Boden and Fowlie, the social benefits of having some form of legal cannabis regime in place outweigh the harms that prohibition has brought over the last 50 years or so, with health, policing and crime top of mind.

Aside from reducing the amount of money spent on prosecution and imprisonment, Boden says the social benefits from a legally regulated market would come from the cannabis product itself.

David Unwin/The Post The incoming coalition government has no plans to change New Zealand’s cannabis laws.

“Currently if you want to use cannabis outside the medicinal scheme, then you have no idea what you're being sold. It's not tested, and you are not sure if it's going to be free of pesticides. There is also the method of delivery and not being sure the product is pure. When you're dealing with the black market, you have none of that.”

Fowlie says legal cannabis would remove the criminal element completely and the social harms that that brings to communities.

“You can't just hand over this huge multi-billion dollar sector of the economy to criminal enterprises. There's a lot of good people at home growing, green fairies and things like that, then there's also a lot of dodgy people and organisations that just shouldn't be involved.

“The certainty with what you have now is you know what's going on. You're supporting gangs, you're losing out on a lot of tax, you're endangering people, you're exposing cannabis consumers to people who provide other substances. It's the kind of pathway that you break in places where cannabis is legal.”

Fowlie says the only real risk to legalisation is if it goes too far.

“Yes you could go too far, but the benefit is you can test and measure it as you go, even down to the types of products people are buying.

“You can see what people are actually doing over different periods of time. Then, with that, you can adjust your policies accordingly, adjust tax rates or adjust licencing requirements.”

TOM LEE/STUFF/Waikato Times Cannabis being stored for medicinal use.

Boden agrees. “The risk would be more of an issue if cannabis legalisation led to great increases in use anywhere. There has only been an increase in use amongst certain population groups, and they are typically middle-aged people who have careers and want to avoid becoming involved with the police because that's bad for their income and for their family stability.”

Despite the opportunities that both Boden and Fowlie say cannabis law reform could bring, with the incoming government happy with the laws as they are, both agree any major changes are unlikely any time soon.

“It won't happen until there's another change of government,” Boden says. “I think the only caveat about that is, if Australia changes, we may change. There are various movements in Australia towards that end, but I think that is probably still quite far away. There is also a real difference, I think, in the way that New Zealand and Australia tend to think about these issues as opposed to how they think about them in the United States.”

Mike Scott/Stuff Police officers with a load of cannabis plants they have taken during an aerial cannabis search in Taranaki.

Fowlie remains slightly more optimistic about reform. “We're in the business of trying to change the law. So we're optimistic, or we'd get up and go home. But what I would point to is that during the campaign, Christopher Luxon said that he was happy with the current settings. So you know, the glass is half full, you have got to kind of take that, as at least they're not going to wind back any of the reforms that we have got.”

“The status quo is better than it was, and we're in a better position than we were six years ago. But when we look around the Pacific, and we see reform happening in French Polynesia, Vanuatu, Fiji, and Australia, I think there'll be this natural pressure from what's happening overseas.”