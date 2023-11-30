Tova Podcast: Winston Peters making it look like Chris Luxon has lost control

Deputy PM Winston Peters continues his attack on the media from the cabinet table.

Tova O’Brien is Stuff’s Chief Political Correspondent and host of the weekly political podcast, Tova. The latest episode ‘Up in Smoke: The end of NZ’s world-first smokefree laws’ will be available at 4pm on Thursday.

OPINION: It’s going to get harder and harder for the Prime Minister to look dignified and silently smile while his deputy snipes beside him.

It’s going to get harder and harder for Christopher Luxon to refuse to answer questions about the wild allegations (or indeed baseless claims) that come bursting forth - sporadically and tangentially - from his 2IC Winston Peters.

There are various, fringe causes célèbres that Peters picked up along the campaign trail - like crumbs to help him find his way back to parliament - and many of them are interwoven: vaccine hesitancy, anti-trans messaging, te reo reversal and media distrust.

His party got 6% of the vote. An increase of 3.4 percentage points on his 2020 result, back when he was not fixated or campaigning on these issues.

David Unwin/The Post Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters talks to media after the Government was officially sworn in at Government House on Monday.

In fact in 2020, Peters would smackdown supporters who attended his town hall meetings when they’d launch off on Covid conspiratorial musings.

Expectations that Peters’ obsession with these issues would evaporate as he morphed back into his more statesmanly, government minister avatar have been dashed with every passing coalition occasion.

If you think of Christopher Luxon’s big set piece moments of the campaign - like his campaign launch and election night party - he likes to be evocative, big gestures, rah rah music, presidential vibes, he talks up his leadership style.

All things designed to make you think, ‘yeah, this guy’s the man’, ‘he’s got this’, ‘I trust him to run the country’.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Christopher Luxon’s highly evocative rah-rah election night party

But then if you think of all Christopher Luxon’s big set piece moments since winning the election, it’s still evocative but not for those same reasons.

It’s less fist pump, more wince. Less awesome, more awkward.

First there was the big coalition announcement (setting aside the fact Luxon was forced to delay it by a day because he couldn’t wrangle his support partners in time), his prime ministerial ‘I just conquered Everest welding this government together’ speech was almost instantly derailed and overshadowed by Winston Peters yelling at the ‘mathematical morons’ in the media, correcting the PM and interjecting over his co-deputy Prime Minister David Seymour.

The second big government milestone, the hyper-grand business of swearing in a new government with the Governor-General, it’s about as ceremonial, posh and full of pomp as it gets in New Zealand.

David Unwin/The Post The National-ACT-NZ First government is officially sworn in at Government House on Monday.

It’s a massive moment for incoming ministers, especially the Prime Minister, so Luxon pledging allegiance to His Majesty’s ‘hairs and successors’ rather than the King’s heirs is a very human and understandable whoopsie.

But then came the press conferences afterwards.

Once again, Peters flipped his lid at the media. This time over state broadcasters daring to speak te reo Māori and then came the incorrect allegations the media had been bribed by the previous government.

The third momentous new government moment came on Tuesday, the family photo around the cabinet table for the first time, marking this historic three-way coalition government.

ROBERT KITCHIN/The Post The first Cabinet meeting of the National, ACT, and NZ First government

Once again, Peters couldn’t help himself, repeating his claim that the media were bribed.

Sitting right next to him, at the figurative head of the round table, the Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, silently smiling, saying nothing in response to media questions about Peters’ claims.

It’s getting wilder and more jaw-dropping every time.

And for every anti-media attack he makes, Peters is rewarded with a flurry of dopamine-fueling endorsements on social media.

ROBERT KITCHIN/The Post Day one: Chris Luxon, David Seymour, and Winston Peters announce that they are in coalition together

X, formerly Twitter, lights up with comments like these:

“The monies from jacinda to the MSM had strings attached and penalties for breach.”

“A bribe in its purest form.”

“It must be embarrassing being a journalist knowing that you’ve been bought and traded.”

“They’ve all been paid to tell the former governments lies.”

These are the voices - often anonymous - of Peters’ people now.

They have their leader.

It’s not the Prime Minister, the leader of the biggest party in parliament, Christopher Luxon whose party National got 38% of the vote.

It’s Winston Peters. The 6 percenter. The deputy Prime Minister.

The man making the actual Prime Minister look like he’s losing control of his government before it’s even begun.