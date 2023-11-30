Tova Podcast: National will have deaths of 8000 Kiwis on their hands - Labour

Claims, counter-claims and conflicting evidence - the case for and against smokefree legislation with University of Otago Public Health Professor Janet Hoek and economic consultant Phil Barry.

Just one week after handing over the reins as health minister to the National Party, Ayesha Verrall accused her successor and his party of having the deaths of thousands of New Zealanders on their hands.

This week on Stuff’s Tova podcast, an in-depth look into the National-led Government’s shock reversal of the smokefree laws passed last year.

Alongside interviews with a leading professor of public health and the director of an economics advisory consultancy whose report for big tobacco companies called Labour’s smokefree changes redundant and highly costly, Verrall tells Tova that National’s reversal will cost thousands of lives.

Modelling, commissioned by the Ministry of Health, into the potential effects of Labour’s smokefree changes found 8000 deaths could be avoided and the health system could be saved $1.3 billion over 20 years.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Former minister of health Ayesha Verrall says National will have the deaths of 8000 Kiwis on their hands.

“If we’re to do political discourse in New Zealand, in a world of facts, where there is high-quality modelling done into the impact of a policy and another Government rolls it back, then of course the responsibility for those deaths lie at their feet,” said Verrall.

Verrall calls into question the independence of Cabinet minister Chris Bishop, who used to work for tobacco company, Philip Morris.

“When you make moral decisions as a politician, your background does influence them, and we know Chris Bishop is from a background where he has represented tobacco interests before.

“So I guess when he's in a Cabinet making those sorts of decisions, he is more sympathetic to the tobacco industry than others.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/The Post Chris Bishop says Verrall’s “wild accusations” are “nonsense”.

Asked about his links to the tobacco industry at this week’s post-Cabinet press conference, Bishop said: “I saw some sort of wild accusations by Ayesha Verrall. I think it says more about her than it says about anything else. I mean, it's just nonsense.”

Phil Barry, director of economic advisors TDB, was commissioned by the tobacco industry to do a cost-effectiveness study into Labour’s smokefree amendments last year and told Tova the changes aren’t needed to reach our smokefree goals.

TDB Director Phil Barry says Labour’s changes are “redundant and highly costly”.

“By our projections, we're on track to achieve the smokefree target of 5% by around 2026 without anything more,” said Barry.

He argues a ballooning black market and crime against retailers as other reasons not to continue with Labour’s changes.

Supplied Otago University's Professor Janet Hoek says National missed an opportunity to show “moral courage, strength, leadership”.

But Otago University Professor of Public Health Janet Hoek says those claims aren’t evidence-based and that the language (and arguments) being used by the Government is the language used by the tobacco industry.

“They had an opportunity to show moral courage, strength, leadership and they've just foregone those opportunities,” Hoek says of National. “I think Luxon actually has an opportunity to make a captain's call to say, I got it wrong, to demonstrate some courage and show that he's not simply being pushed around by the minor parties.”

Verrall agrees: “It's a shame that people who have medical qualifications like Dr Reti have made a decision in the tobacco industry's favour too.”

