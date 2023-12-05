'Condemning them to death': NZ family plead to Winston Peters for help getting relatives out of Gaza

New Zealander Alya Hammad has written to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters to ask for help in getting her family out of war-torn Gaza.

“Still alive”, is a WhatsApp message that New Zealander Alya Hammad waits for every day from her family trapped in Gaza.

Her relatives include a six-month-old baby and three other children under eight, who are now “running for their lives” toward the Egyptian border.

One of the trapped children, a three-year-old, has had a liver transplant – but the family has no access to vital medication for her niece, nor do they have electricity or petrol, and only very little food and water.

Hammad and her children are New Zealand citizens but have been living in Dubai for five years.

So far, the New Zealand government has refused to help her family who are left in Gaza – the children’s grandparents, her brother and sister-in-law and their four children – on the grounds they are not New Zealand citizens, but are ‘related to’ New Zealand citizens.

Hammad wrote to Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters on Monday, asking him for New Zealand’s help in facilitating their border crossing to Egypt.

If their names are not added to the list of people allowed to cross the border, Winston Peters is “condemning them to a certain death”, says Hammad.

“We are literally just asking the government to put their names on the list to cross. It’s the only way to get out. We’re not asking for refugee status or money or other help. From Egypt, our family in New Zealand, Dubai and Egypt will look after them.”

Hammad does not understand why New Zealand refuses to help.

“Other governments like Australia have taken this step to save the families of their citizens. Why can’t New Zealand do the same?”

The Rafah Crossing, on the Gaza/Egyptian border is currently the only open exit to leave Gaza.

In November, in a Qatar-brokered deal between Israel, Egypt, Hamas and the United States, foreign passport holders and their dependents would be allowed to cross Rafah, if their names are on a list provided by their respective governments, and vetted by Israel, Reuters reported.

Since then, hundreds of foreign passport holders and dependents have been able to leave Gaza over the crossing under the ‘list’ system, including British, American and European.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Six year old Samia (left) is now trapped in Gaza without medication, and little food and water, while her family flee to the border. Pictured here in happier times with her cousins, Omar and Yusef, who are New Zealand citizens.

The New Zealand government has assisted 19 New Zealanders (11 NZ citizens and 8 permanent residents) to escape Gaza via the Rafah crossing, helped by New Zealand’s Egypt consular team and provided with immediate support.

Five of these permanent residents crossed the Rafah crossing just last night, Peters said in a tweet on December 4, following questions from Stuff.

Australia has not only provided lists of its Australian citizens in Gaza, but since October 7, has also issued 860 temporary visas to Palestinians with connections to Australia. This means that not only Australian nationals can depart under the list system, but also their relatives with temporary visas, ABC reported.

Hatem Ali/AP New Zealander Ayla Hammad says her family, heading for the Rafah crossing, have little food and water. Palestinians line up for food in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Thursday, November 30

The NZ Embassy in Cairo told Hammad they can’t add her family to the New Zealand list without a directive from the Minister of Foreign Affairs – Peters.

The situation for her relatives has become critical since the ceasefire was lifted, Hammad told Stuff.

“They had to evacuate their homes as Israeli tanks have now invaded the south. The bombs are all around. They are seeing awful things – 500 people have been killed in just days.

“They had to leave their cars as there’s no petrol, and they’re trying to reach the border on foot and donkeys. With their babies...and hardly any food or water.”

Since the week-long ceasefire ended on Friday, Israel has resumed a large-scale bombing campaign on Gaza, which residents of Khan Younis in the south have described as the heaviest wave of attacks so far, the BBC reported.

On Sunday morning, the Israeli army issued evacuation orders for several districts of Khan Younis, urging people to leave immediately.

A UN official told the BBC there is now “a degree of panic” not seen before.

More than 700 people have been killed since the bombing resumed, Al Jazeera reported today.

More than 15,500 people have been killed in the strip since the war began on October 7.

Hammad, who moved to Auckland from the Gaza strip as a refugee at 16, completed a degree in pharmacy at Otago University, then worked as a pharmacist. She has two young children, 5 and 3, both born in New Zealand.

They now live in Dubai where her husband, also from Gaza, has a ceramic business. Her sisters in New Zealand – also citizens – flourished, she said.

“Two are dentists and the youngest is studying medicine at Otago to be a doctor.”

On December 2, Hammad received an email from the consular division of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs stating that the ministry’s focus had been on assisting New Zealand citizens and permanent residents to seek refuge in Egypt.

“The situation is significantly more complex for individuals who do not have citizenship or residence in New Zealand. New Zealand is therefore not able to extend support for those individuals at this time,” the email said.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Alya Hammad's children Omar and Yusef were born in Auckland and are New Zealand citizens. Everyday they ask if their grandparents in Gaza are still alive

Hammad believes this is an unacceptable humanitarian response from New Zealand towards the families of its citizens.

“My children keep asking for their grandparents' safety. Why do my kids have to go through this trauma just because their father and grandparents are not NZ citizens?

“I have lived through this as a child who migrated to New Zealand from the occupied Palestinian territories. I do not wish my children will ever experience the same pain.”

“My family-in-law might not be New Zealanders, but they are humans and definitely deserve our care.

“I will do whatever it takes to get them out of there.”

Hammad has not yet received a reply from Peters.