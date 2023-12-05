Shane Jones calls protest 'theatre,' Debbie Ngarewa-Packer hits back with 'old dinosaur' comment in fiery TV interview

The two politicians squared off on Breakfast to debate the ongoing protests against the Government’s policies related to co-governance and Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Shane Jones and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer have clashed in a fiery TV interview on TV One’s Breakfast with the Te Pāti Māori’s co-leader calling the NZ First MP an “old dinosaur politician” and a bully.

Speaking on the show about Tuesday’s anti-government protest by Māori, things got heated between the pair when Jones said Te Pāti Māori traded on “victimhood” and that the protest was “theatre”.

“Debbie trades on victimhood and that has become the kaupapa of the Māori party which erodes New Zealand’s unity and integration,” Jones said.

He added he was “all about putting that kaupapa out the back paddock”.

In response, Ngarewa-Packer said she didn’t accept men who bully and stand over her and never will.

”We will continue to push back against this type of misogynistic attitude that comes with old dinosaur politicians,” she said.

“You are just used to bullying women, and you don’t like the fact that I don’t accept that,” Ngarewa-Packer added.

None Shane Jones and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer on Breakfast.

On the topic of today’s protest, Jones called it a legitimate form of democracy but that democracy was also celebrated on October 14. “Democracy is a taonga that shouldn't be trounced,” he said.

Ngarewa-Packer said the government offended at least 20% of the population and that the protest was a pushback against what she called their "anti-Māori policy platform".

Thousands have taken to the streets around the country in a protest against the new Government's policies on the Treaty and co-governance.